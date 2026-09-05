Serie A - Game Week 26 5 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Fluminense and Vasco da Gama will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fluminense host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Marcao's team sit fourth in the table and arrive off the back of an unbeaten run spanning both domestic and Copa Libertadores competition. Vasco, by contrast, are 17th and fighting to put distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Fluminense have been one of the more consistent sides in the division over the past month. Three wins from their last five competitive outings, including a 3-2 Serie A victory over Palmeiras, have kept them firmly in the picture at the top end of the table. Their Copa Libertadores commitments have added to the fixture load, but Marcao's squad has handled the congestion without losing momentum.

Vasco arrive in better form than their league position suggests. Pedro Emanuel's side have won three of their last five matches across all competitions, including back-to-back cup victories over Vitoria and a 3-1 Serie A win over Cruzeiro. That run will have done something to restore confidence, but the table tells its own story.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds another layer of context. Vasco beat Fluminense 3-2 in a Serie A fixture in March and won 3-1 when the two sides met in cup competition in August, so Pedro Emanuel's team travel with reason to believe they can take something from this game.

For Fluminense, dropping points at home to a side in the bottom half would be a significant setback in their push for a top-four finish. For Vasco, three points would provide genuine breathing room in a relegation battle that has defined their season.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense are managed by Marcao for this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Vasco da Gama are led by Pedro Emanuel. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available for the away squad at this stage, and no projected XI has been released. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Fluminense have won three, drawn two, and lost none of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 Serie A draw with Athletico Paranaense on August 30, and before that they beat Remo 2-1 in the league. A 3-2 Serie A victory over Palmeiras on August 15 stands as the standout result in that run. Fluminense also picked up a Copa Libertadores win over Independiente Rivadavia, with their only dropped points in the competition coming in a goalless draw against the same opponents. Across those five matches, Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded seven.

Vasco da Gama have won three, drawn none, and lost one of their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 cup win over Vitoria on September 3, which followed a 3-1 Serie A victory over Cruzeiro on August 30. Earlier in the run, Vasco beat Vitoria 1-0 in cup competition and won 4-1 away at Olimpia in the Copa Sudamericana. Their only defeat came in a 1-4 Serie A loss at Palmeiras on August 23. Vasco have scored ten goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in cup competition on August 6, 2026, when Vasco da Gama beat Fluminense 3-1 at Fluminense's ground. Before that, the two clubs drew 0-0 when Vasco hosted Fluminense in the same cup competition on August 1. Across the last five recorded meetings, Vasco have won twice and Fluminense once, with two draws. Vasco's 3-2 Serie A win at home in March 2026 and Fluminense's 1-0 victory in the Carioca Taca Guanabara in February round out the five-match record.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Fluminense sit fourth while Vasco da Gama are placed 17th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: