Serie A - Game Week 23 15 Aug 2026 - 15:30

Today's game between Fluminense and Palmeiras will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Fluminense vs Palmeiras is available to watch live on Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fluminense host Palmeiras in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight at both ends of the table. The leaders travel to face a side sitting fourth, making this a contest with real implications for the title race and the broader shape of the Brazilian top flight.

Luis Zubeldia's Fluminense arrive at this match without a win in five competitive games. Four draws and a defeat tell the story of a side that has stalled, and their attacking output across that stretch has been thin. A Copa Libertadores draw with Independiente Rivadavia on August 11 did little to shift the mood.

Palmeiras come into this fixture as the clear form side between the two. Abel Ferreira's team sit top of Serie A and have shown enough quality in recent weeks to justify that position, even if their results have been mixed across all competitions. A 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Cerro Porteño on August 12 was the latest entry in a run that blends wins with the odd stumble.

The visitors have a clear edge in recent head-to-head meetings. Palmeiras won the last Serie A encounter between these clubs 2-1 in February 2026 and have taken points from Fluminense consistently across their recent meetings.

For Fluminense, this is a chance to arrest a poor run against a side that will test every defensive weakness they carry. A home crowd and fourth-place ambitions provide motivation, but the gap in current form is hard to ignore.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Fluminense vs Palmeiras, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Fluminense vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense are managed by Luis Zubeldia. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Palmeiras head coach Abel Ferreira also has no confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Fluminense have not won in any of their last five competitive matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Copa Libertadores draw with Independiente Rivadavia on August 11, while a 1-1 Serie A draw with Botafogo on August 9 preceded that. The sole defeat in that run came against Vasco da Gama, who beat them 3-1 in the Cup on August 6. Three of their five matches ended goalless, and they scored just one goal across their last three fixtures.

Palmeiras have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Cerro Porteño on August 12, following a 0-0 Serie A draw with Internacional on August 9. A 3-2 Cup defeat to Fortaleza sits in that run, but so does a 3-0 Cup win over the same opponents and a 4-0 Serie A victory at Vitória on July 30. Palmeiras scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Palmeiras beat Fluminense 2-1 in a Serie A fixture at home. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 in November 2025, also in the league. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Palmeiras have won three and Fluminense two, with Fluminense's victories coming in December 2024 and July 2024.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Palmeiras sit top in first place, while Fluminense are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: