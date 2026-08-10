Copa Libertadores - 1/8 11 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Fluminense and Independiente Rivadavia will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fluminense host Independiente Rivadavia in the Copa Libertadores group stage, with both clubs knowing the stakes heading into this South American continental fixture.

Fluminense arrive at this match in poor domestic form. Luis Zubeldia's side have not won in any of their last five competitive games, drawing four and losing one, and their attacking output has been thin across that stretch. A 3-1 cup defeat to Vasco da Gama last week did little to lift confidence.

Independiente Rivadavia sit top of Group C and carry genuine momentum into this tie. Alfredo Berti's side have won three of their last five matches, with their most recent outing a 2-1 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional.

The head-to-head record between these clubs in this season's Copa Libertadores is tight. Rivadavia won the first leg 2-1 in Mendoza back in April, before the sides drew 1-1 in the reverse fixture in May, which sets up a charged atmosphere for this meeting.

Fluminense need a result to protect their position in Group C, where they currently sit second. A home defeat would put serious pressure on their Libertadores campaign with the group stage nearing its conclusion.

For TV channel options, live stream availability, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense are managed by Luis Zubeldia. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Independiente Rivadavia head coach Alfredo Berti also has no confirmed squad news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further updates are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Fluminense have not won in any of their last five competitive matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Botafogo in Serie A on August 9, while a 3-1 cup loss to Vasco da Gama on August 6 represents their only defeat in that run. Three of their five matches ended level without a goal scored, and they have managed just three goals across all five fixtures.

Independiente Rivadavia have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 2-1 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional on August 8, and they also beat Huracan 2-1 on July 30. A 0-0 draw with Atletico Tucuman and a 2-1 defeat to Sarmiento sit alongside those wins, giving them a record of nine goals scored and four conceded across the five-match stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice in the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. The most recent fixture, played on May 7, 2026, ended 1-1 when Independiente Rivadavia hosted Fluminense. Before that, Fluminense hosted the first leg on April 16, 2026, with Rivadavia winning 2-1 away from home. Across these two meetings, Independiente Rivadavia hold the superior record with one win and one draw to Fluminense's none.

Standings

Grp. C Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Independiente Rivadavia INR 6 5 1 0 15 6 +9 16 W W D W W 2 Fluminense FLU 6 2 2 2 7 7 0 8 W W D L L 3 Bolivar BOL 6 1 2 3 6 8 -2 5 L L D W D 4 Deportivo La Guaira DLG 6 0 3 3 6 13 -7 3 L L D L D Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Group C of the Copa Libertadores, Independiente Rivadavia sit first and Fluminense are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: