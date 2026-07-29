Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Fluminense and Bahia will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Fluminense vs Bahia is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Serie A fixture are listed below.

Fluminense host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that matters at both ends of the table. The two Brazilian clubs meet with genuine stakes attached, separated by just two positions in the standings as the season enters a critical stretch.

Luis Zubeldia's Fluminense come into this match sitting fourth in Serie A. Their recent form has been steady rather than spectacular — three consecutive draws in the league suggest a side that is difficult to beat but struggling to find a winning edge. A Copa Libertadores win over Deportivo La Guaira offered some relief, but Fluminense will need more than draws to keep pace with the clubs above them.

Bahia arrive in sixth place under Rogerio Ceni, a coach who has built a reputation for organising sides that are hard to break down and dangerous on transitions. Their last five matches produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat, and they drew 1-1 at Corinthians just two days before this fixture — a result that showed both resilience and the limitations of their attack.

Ceni's side have won back-to-back Serie A matches in this run, beating Chapecoense AF 2-0 and Botafogo RJ 2-1, which gives them genuine momentum heading into this trip. The question is whether they can sustain that level against a Fluminense side playing at home.

Zubeldia will be aware that his team's draw record — three of their last five matches have ended 1-1 — reflects a side that can absorb pressure but may lack the sharpness to put games to bed. With Bahia capable of sitting deep and hitting on the counter, this fixture has the look of a tight, low-scoring contest.

Both coaches will want three points. Fluminense need a win to keep pressure on the top three, while Bahia know that a positive result here could push them into the top five. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Fluminense vs Bahia, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Fluminense vs Bahia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fluminense coach Luis Zubeldia has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bahia manager Rogerio Ceni is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage, with no injury or suspension data currently provided. Further team news will be published as it becomes available.

Form

Fluminense have taken one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Gremio in Serie A on July 26. They also drew 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino and 1-1 with Cruzeiro in the league, and beat Deportivo La Guaira 3-1 in the Copa Libertadores. Their only defeat in this run came against Mirassol, 1-0, in Serie A.

Bahia have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Corinthians in Serie A on July 26. Prior to that, they beat Chapecoense AF 2-0 and Botafogo RJ 2-1, drew 1-1 with Atletico MG, and suffered a 3-2 defeat to Coritiba. Bahia scored seven goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 5, 2026, when Bahia hosted Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that ended 1-1. Before that, Fluminense beat Bahia 2-0 at home in Serie A on December 7, 2025, and also won 2-0 against Bahia in a Cup fixture on September 10, 2025. Across the last five encounters, Fluminense have won twice, Bahia once, and two matches have ended level — including a 3-3 draw in Serie A in August 2025.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Fluminense sit fourth and Bahia are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fluminense vs Bahia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: