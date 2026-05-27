How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer with an Amazon FireStick TV





The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and Amazon Fire TV devices provide one of the easiest ways for fans in the United States to stream every match live from kickoff through to the final.

Whether you are using a Fire TV Edition Smart TV or an Amazon Fire TV Stick, viewers in the United States can access official World Cup broadcasters and live sports streaming services directly through the Amazon Appstore. With FOX Sports holding the English-language rights to the tournament in the US, fans will be able to watch every match live through streaming apps such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and the FOX Sports app, while Peacock will provide Spanish-language coverage through Telemundo.

Here, GOAL breaks down how United States viewers can watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Amazon Fire TV devices, including the best apps, subscription options, setup tips, and free viewing alternatives.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Amazon Fire TV in the United States?

Fans in the United States will have several streaming options available on Fire TV devices throughout the tournament. Every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will air across FOX Sports networks in English, while Spanish-language broadcasts will be available through Telemundo and Universo.

The following Fire TV-compatible apps are expected to carry live World Cup coverage in the US:

Streaming App Coverage Subscription Required FOX Sports App English-language live matches and highlights TV provider login required Fubo Full live FOX and FS1 coverage Yes YouTube TV Full live FOX and FS1 coverage Yes Hulu + Live TV FOX Sports live channels Yes Sling TV Select FOX Sports coverage Yes Peacock Spanish-language coverage via Telemundo Yes Tubi Free highlights, analysis, and replays No

Which Amazon Fire TV devices support World Cup streaming?

Fans in the United States can stream the World Cup across the full Fire TV ecosystem, including:

Fire TV Device World Cup Streaming Support Fire TV Stick HD Full support Fire TV Stick 4K Full support with 4K streaming Fire TV Stick 4K Max Full support with enhanced performance Fire TV Cube Full support Fire TV Edition Smart TVs Full support

As long as your Fire TV device is connected to the internet and updated with the latest software, you will be able to download official streaming apps directly from the Amazon Appstore.

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Amazon Fire TV

Setting up your Fire TV device for the World Cup only takes a few minutes using your Alexa Voice Remote.

Navigate to Search: From the Fire TV home screen, move to the Find menu or select the Magnifying Glass icon. You can also press and hold the Alexa voice button on your remote and simply say the name of the app you want to install.

Search for the app: Type in the name of the streaming service you need, such as Fubo, FOX Sports, Peacock, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Download and install: Select the app from the search results and click Get or Download. The installation will complete automatically and the app will appear on your Fire TV home screen.

Launch and sign in: Open the app and sign in with your subscription credentials or follow the prompts to create a new account before kickoff.

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free on Amazon Fire TV?

There will be limited free viewing options available for Fire TV users in the United States.

Fans using a Fire TV Edition Smart TV can connect a digital HD antenna directly to their television to access local over-the-air FOX and Telemundo broadcasts for free in supported markets without needing a cable subscription.

Additionally, Tubi is expected to offer free World Cup-related content throughout the tournament, including highlights, condensed match replays, tactical analysis, interviews, and behind-the-scenes programming.

However, full live streaming access to every World Cup match in the United States will generally require a subscription to a live TV streaming platform such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV.

Can you stream the World Cup in 4K on Amazon Fire TV?

Yes. Fans using compatible devices such as the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Fire TV Cube will be able to stream select 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in 4K resolution, depending on broadcaster availability and streaming package support.

FOX Sports has previously delivered major football tournaments in 4K, meaning services such as Fubo and YouTube TV could once again provide ultra-high-definition World Cup coverage for select fixtures.

To stream in 4K, viewers will need:

A compatible Fire TV device

A 4K television

High-speed internet access

A streaming package that includes 4K coverage

Can you use YouTube and TikTok on Amazon Fire TV for World Cup content?

While full live matches are unlikely to stream directly through social media platforms, both YouTube and TikTokhave official TV-optimized apps available through the Amazon Appstore.

Downloading these apps allows fans to follow the tournament’s digital coverage directly on their television, including official FIFA highlights, instant goal clips, creator-led analysis, interviews, Shorts, and behind-the-scenes content throughout the competition.

The official FIFA YouTube channel is also expected to become a major destination for highlights, archive footage, tactical breakdowns, and daily World Cup coverage during the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup guide



