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How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer with an Amazon FireStick TV

TV Guide & Streaming
World Cup

GOAL explains how fans in the United States can stream live 2026 FIFA World Cup matches on their Amazon FireStick TV devices.


Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 soccer on FuboStart free trial

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be the biggest tournament in football history, and Amazon Fire TV devices provide one of the easiest ways for fans in the United States to stream every match live from kickoff through to the final.

Whether you are using a Fire TV Edition Smart TV or an Amazon Fire TV Stick, viewers in the United States can access official World Cup broadcasters and live sports streaming services directly through the Amazon Appstore. With FOX Sports holding the English-language rights to the tournament in the US, fans will be able to watch every match live through streaming apps such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and the FOX Sports app, while Peacock will provide Spanish-language coverage through Telemundo.

Here, GOAL breaks down how United States viewers can watch and stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Amazon Fire TV devices, including the best apps, subscription options, setup tips, and free viewing alternatives.

Which apps stream the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Amazon Fire TV in the United States?

Fans in the United States will have several streaming options available on Fire TV devices throughout the tournament. Every match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup will air across FOX Sports networks in English, while Spanish-language broadcasts will be available through Telemundo and Universo.

The following Fire TV-compatible apps are expected to carry live World Cup coverage in the US:

Streaming App

Coverage

Subscription Required

FOX Sports App

English-language live matches and highlights

TV provider login required

Fubo

Full live FOX and FS1 coverage

Yes

YouTube TV

Full live FOX and FS1 coverage

Yes

Hulu + Live TV

FOX Sports live channels

Yes

Sling TV

Select FOX Sports coverage

Yes

Peacock

Spanish-language coverage via Telemundo

Yes

Tubi

Free highlights, analysis, and replays

No

English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99
Spanish Language
peacock logo image for promo

Peacock

If you prefer, you can watch the game live with Spanish commentary on Peacock

Monthly from$10.99
Watch for free!
Fubo Free Trial

Fubo

Want to watch the World Cup for free? Grab a 5-day Fubo free trial. You get full access to official broadcasts on FOX and FS1, stunning 4K streams, and Cloud DVR to record games while you work. Just time it right and cancel before the week ends!
Watch nowFREE
English Language
New Fubo Logo

Fubo

Watch all 104 FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in English language on the FOX Network and FS1 with Fubo. Cheapest plans start from just $45.99 per month.

Monthly from$45.99

Which Amazon Fire TV devices support World Cup streaming?

Fans in the United States can stream the World Cup across the full Fire TV ecosystem, including:

Fire TV Device

World Cup Streaming Support

Fire TV Stick HD

Full support

Fire TV Stick 4K

Full support with 4K streaming

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Full support with enhanced performance

Fire TV Cube

Full support

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs

Full support

As long as your Fire TV device is connected to the internet and updated with the latest software, you will be able to download official streaming apps directly from the Amazon Appstore.

How to install World Cup streaming apps on Amazon Fire TV

Setting up your Fire TV device for the World Cup only takes a few minutes using your Alexa Voice Remote.

Navigate to Search: From the Fire TV home screen, move to the Find menu or select the Magnifying Glass icon. You can also press and hold the Alexa voice button on your remote and simply say the name of the app you want to install.

Search for the app: Type in the name of the streaming service you need, such as Fubo, FOX Sports, Peacock, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Download and install: Select the app from the search results and click Get or Download. The installation will complete automatically and the app will appear on your Fire TV home screen.

Launch and sign in: Open the app and sign in with your subscription credentials or follow the prompts to create a new account before kickoff.

Watch Spanish language FIFA World Cup coverageClick here

Can you watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup for free on Amazon Fire TV?

There will be limited free viewing options available for Fire TV users in the United States.

Fans using a Fire TV Edition Smart TV can connect a digital HD antenna directly to their television to access local over-the-air FOX and Telemundo broadcasts for free in supported markets without needing a cable subscription.

Additionally, Tubi is expected to offer free World Cup-related content throughout the tournament, including highlights, condensed match replays, tactical analysis, interviews, and behind-the-scenes programming.

However, full live streaming access to every World Cup match in the United States will generally require a subscription to a live TV streaming platform such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV.

Lengthy access
Sling TV logo (large)

Week Pass

Offers seven days of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekly from$14.99
Full season option
Sling TV logo (large)

Season Pass

Offers five full months of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Upfront from$199.99
Cheapest deal
Sling TV logo (large)

Day Pass

Offers 24 hours of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Daily from$4.99
Weekend coverage
Sling TV logo (large)

Weekend Pass

Offers Friday to Sunday access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekends from$9.99
Lengthy access
Sling TV logo (large)

Week Pass

Offers seven days of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Weekly from$14.99
Full season option
Sling TV logo (large)

Season Pass

Offers five full months of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Upfront from$199.99
Cheapest deal
Sling TV logo (large)

Day Pass

Offers 24 hours of access to Sling Orange, including ESPN and TNT.

Channels: 34

Simultaneous streams: One

Daily from$4.99

Can you stream the World Cup in 4K on Amazon Fire TV?

Yes. Fans using compatible devices such as the Fire TV Stick 4K, Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and Fire TV Cube will be able to stream select 2026 FIFA World Cup matches in 4K resolution, depending on broadcaster availability and streaming package support.

FOX Sports has previously delivered major football tournaments in 4K, meaning services such as Fubo and YouTube TV could once again provide ultra-high-definition World Cup coverage for select fixtures.

To stream in 4K, viewers will need:

  • A compatible Fire TV device
  • A 4K television
  • High-speed internet access
  • A streaming package that includes 4K coverage

Can you use YouTube and TikTok on Amazon Fire TV for World Cup content?

While full live matches are unlikely to stream directly through social media platforms, both YouTube and TikTokhave official TV-optimized apps available through the Amazon Appstore.

Downloading these apps allows fans to follow the tournament’s digital coverage directly on their television, including official FIFA highlights, instant goal clips, creator-led analysis, interviews, Shorts, and behind-the-scenes content throughout the competition.

The official FIFA YouTube channel is also expected to become a major destination for highlights, archive footage, tactical breakdowns, and daily World Cup coverage during the tournament.

2026 FIFA World Cup guide

Mexico vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Tubi
South Korea vs Czechia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Tubi
Qatar vs Switzerland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Haiti vs Scotland
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Australia vs Turkiye
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Sweden vs Tunisia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Iran vs New Zealand
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Iraq vs Norway
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Austria vs Jordan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ghana vs Panama
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Czechia vs South Africa
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Canada vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Mexico vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
USA vs Australia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Scotland vs Morocco
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Brazil vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Turkiye vs Paraguay
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Netherlands vs Sweden
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Ecuador vs Curacao
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Tunisia vs Japan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Spain vs Saudi Arabia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Belgium vs Iran
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Uruguay vs Cape Verde
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
New Zealand vs Egypt
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Argentina vs Austria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
France vs Iraq
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Norway vs Senegal
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Jordan vs Algeria
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Portugal vs Uzbekistan
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
England vs Ghana
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Panama vs Croatia
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Colombia vs DR Congo
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
Fox One
Switzerland vs Canada
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Scotland vs Brazil
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One
Morocco vs Haiti
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
South Africa vs South Korea
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
FS1
Peacock
Telemundo
UNIVERSO
Fox One
Czechia vs Mexico
Fubo

Watch live on

Fubo
Peacock
FOX
Telemundo
Fox One


Frequently asked questions

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be held from 11 June to 19 July. It will be a historic tournament, as it is the first time the competition will be co-hosted by three countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For the first time ever, the World Cup will expand to feature 48 teams. This is a significant increase from the 32-team format used in previous editions (1998 - 2022).

The tournament will consist of 12 groups of four teams each. The top two teams from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to a new Round of 32 knockout stage. From there, the competition proceeds to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the final.

Due to the expansion of teams and the new group stage format, the 2026 World Cup will feature 104 matches in total, compared to the 64 matches played in previous editions. To win the trophy, a team will now need to play eight matches instead of seven.

For the 2026 tournament, each participating national team must submit a roster of between 23 and 26 players.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final is set to take place at the New York New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) on 19 July.

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