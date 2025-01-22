How to watch today's Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Feyenoord and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh from an exhilarating 3-2 victory over Wolfsburg, Bayern Munich head to Rotterdam on Wednesday to face Feyenoord in a crucial Champions League encounter.

Vincent Kompany's side has been in sensational form, leading the Bundesliga standings after four consecutive wins, during which they've racked up an impressive 14-3 goal differential. Sitting 10th in the Champions League standings with 12 points, the Bavarian powerhouse is aiming to secure another three points to edge closer to a top-eight finish and direct entry into the knockout phase.

Meanwhile, it's been a rollercoaster season for Feyenoord, currently fourth in the Eredivisie. Head coach Brian Priske is under increasing scrutiny after a frustrating 1-1 stalemate against Willem II over the weekend. Despite their inconsistent domestic form, Feyenoord remains alive in Europe, sitting 18th in the Champions League with 10 points. This clash against Bayern represents a massive test for the Rotterdam outfit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and Bayern Munich will be broadcast live on Paramount+ and is available to stream online live on ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Feyenoord vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League de Kuip

The UEFA Champions League match between Feyenoord and Bayern Munich will be played at Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, January 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Feyenoord team news

For Feyenoord, Brian Priske's squad is grappling with a string of midfield injuries. Ramiz Zerrouki had to leave their recent match prematurely and is doubtful, joining Quinten Timber (knee) and Hwang In-beom (unspecified) on the injury watchlist. Defensive absences include Jordan Lotomba (leg), Bart Nieuwkoop (hip), and Chris-Kevin Nadje (unspecified), while centre-back David Hancko—linked with moves to Juventus and Tottenham—missed the Willem clash due to illness.

In brighter news for Feyenoord, their attacking trident remains intact. Star striker Santiago Giménez is expected to lead the line, supported by the dynamic duo of Igor Paixão and Anis Hadj Moussa, offering hope of a spirited performance against formidable opposition.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern has received a morale boost regarding João Palhinha, who has resumed partial training after recovering from a muscular injury. However, the Portuguese midfielder is unlikely to feature on Wednesday. Similarly, Sacha Boey, recovering from an ankle problem, is expected to remain sidelined despite making significant strides in his rehabilitation. Meanwhile, Hiroki Ito (ankle) and Daniel Peretz (illness) are still unavailable.

Should Harry Kane feature, the former Tottenham Hotspur talisman will make his 50th Champions League appearance. A goal would see him join Wayne Rooney and Phil Foden as the only English players to score in their half-century match in Europe's elite competition.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FEY Last 2 matches FCB 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Feyenoord

Feyenoord 2 - 2 Bayern Munich 3 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

Useful links