Today's game between Estudiantes and Independiente will kick-off at Jul 26, 2026, 4:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Estudiantes vs Independiente is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms offer live stream access to the match.

Estudiantes host Independiente in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the Argentine season continues to take shape.

Alexander Medina's Estudiantes arrive in decent form across competitions, having won their last two matches including a commanding 3-0 Copa Argentina victory over Rosario Central. Their continental campaign in the Copa Libertadores has been mixed, but domestic momentum is building.

Independiente, managed by Gustavo Quinteros, have been inconsistent in the league. A 3-1 defeat to Rosario Central in May was followed by a Copa Argentina win over Union, leaving their Liga Profesional ambitions in need of a boost.

Both clubs currently sit sixth in Clausura Group A, while Estudiantes lead Apertura Group A and Independiente sit fifth in the same group. The standings give this match added significance.

For supporters looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Estudiantes vs Independiente, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Independiente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes are managed by Alexander Medina, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

Independiente head into the match under Gustavo Quinteros, with team news also yet to be confirmed. Updates on both squads will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Estudiantes have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 Copa Argentina win over Rosario Central, and they also beat Independiente Medellin 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores. Their two defeats came against Flamengo and Racing Club, both by a single goal. Across the five matches, they scored six goals and conceded three.

Independiente have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Argentina win over Union. They also beat San Lorenzo 2-1 and Defensa y Justicia 3-1 in the Liga Profesional, while suffering defeats to Rosario Central (3-1) and Deportivo Riestra (2-0). Quinteros' side scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 1-1, played in January 2026 in the Liga Profesional with Independiente as the home side. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Independiente have won two, Estudiantes have won one, and two matches have ended level. Estudiantes' sole win in that run came in April 2023, when they beat Independiente 2-1 away from home.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, both Estudiantes and Independiente are level on position, each sitting sixth. In Apertura Group A, Estudiantes lead the group in first place while Independiente are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Estudiantes vs Independiente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: