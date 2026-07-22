Today's game between Corinthians and Remo will kick-off at Jul 23, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Corinthians vs Remo is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details on how to access both services are listed below.

Corinthians host Remo in a Serie A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table.

Fernando Diniz's side have been inconsistent across competitions, balancing domestic league duties with a Copa Libertadores campaign that has produced mixed results. Three wins from their last five matches in all competitions show a team capable of performances, but they have not been able to string results together with any real consistency.

The off-field situation at Corinthians adds an uncomfortable backdrop. Memphis Depay and the club are locked in a stand-off over a bonus payment following the World Cup, with the Dutch forward told not to report for pre-season training while negotiations over a contract renewal remain stalled.

Remo arrive in São Paulo as the form team in this contest. Leo Conde's side have won three of their last five matches and picked up a result against São Paulo most recently, which underlines their capacity to compete against established Serie A opposition.

With Remo sitting 19th in the Serie A table, this is a match they need points from. Corinthians, in 12th, will want to close the gap on the sides above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Corinthians vs Remo live.

How to watch Corinthians vs Remo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz has no confirmed injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of the match, and no probable starting XI has been confirmed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Remo, Leo Conde is also without confirmed team news at this point. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and the projected XI will be added when available.

Form

Corinthians have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 win away at Grêmio in Serie A, and they also beat Atlético MG 1-0 at home earlier in the run. The two defeats came against Club Atlético Platense in the Copa Libertadores and Botafogo, while a 1-1 draw with Peñarol rounded out the five. Across those matches, Corinthians scored seven goals and conceded seven.

Remo have won three of their last five, losing one and drawing one. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over São Paulo in Serie A, and they also beat Chapecoense 3-2 and Bahia 2-1 during the period. A 1-2 defeat to Athletico Paranaense and a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras complete the picture. Remo scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

COR Last 2 matches REM 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Corinthians 2 - 0 Remo

Remo 2 - 0 Corinthians 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The two sides have met twice in recent history, both in Cup competition in April 2023. The most recent encounter saw Corinthians win 2-0 at home on April 27, 2023. The reverse fixture a fortnight earlier ended 2-0 to Remo at their ground. Each side took one win from the two-legged tie, with four goals scored across both matches.

Standings

In the Serie A table, Corinthians sit 12th while Remo are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Remo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: