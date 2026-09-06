Serie A - Game Week 26 6 Sept 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Corinthians and Chapecoense AF will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Corinthians vs Chapecoense AF is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

| | Fanatiz | Watch live | |---|---|---| | | Premiere | Watch live |

Corinthians host Chapecoense AF in a Serie A fixture that pits a mid-table side searching for consistency against a club fighting to avoid the drop. Fernando Diniz's side welcome the league's bottom club to their ground in a match that carries very different meanings for each team.

Corinthians arrive at this fixture in poor domestic form. Three Serie A defeats from their last four league outings have stalled any momentum Diniz had built, and a home crowd that has grown impatient with inconsistent performances will be expecting a response.

The one bright spot in recent weeks came in the Copa Libertadores, where Corinthians beat Rosario Central 1-0 to advance their continental campaign. But back in Serie A, they sit 10th — a position that flatters a squad yet to find a reliable run of results.

Chapecoense arrive rooted to the bottom of the table in 20th place. Lacerda's side have lost three of their last five matches and have yet to string together the kind of form that would give their survival bid genuine credibility.

The visitors did show some attacking intent in a 3-3 draw with Bahia and followed that with a 1-0 win over Sao Paulo, but those results have been bookended by defeats. A side that concedes as freely as Chapecoense will find life difficult against any team with attacking intent.

For Corinthians, this is a match they will be expected to win. For Chapecoense, three points here would be among the most important of their season. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A match live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Corinthians vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz takes charge of Corinthians for this fixture. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Lacerda leads Chapecoense AF into the match. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the away side either, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the game.

Form

Corinthians have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across Serie A and the Copa Libertadores. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-1 Serie A defeat to Santos FC on August 30. Before that, they lost 1-2 to Cruzeiro in the league and 2-1 to Coritiba in Serie A. The Copa Libertadores provided some relief — a 1-0 win over Rosario Central and a 0-0 draw in the two-legged tie. Diniz's side have scored four goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Chapecoense AF have taken one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Gremio on August 30. Their only win in the run came on August 23, a 1-0 Serie A victory over Sao Paulo. A 3-3 draw with Bahia preceded back-to-back losses to Coritiba, 2-1 in Serie A, and Cruzeiro, 2-0 in cup competition. Chapecoense scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 20, 2026, when Chapecoense AF hosted Corinthians in a Serie A fixture that ended 0-0. Before that, Corinthians won 1-0 at home against Chapecoense in Serie A in November 2021, and the sides met again in July of that year with Corinthians winning 0-1 at Chapecoense's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches in Serie A, Corinthians have won three, with one draw and one defeat, scoring four goals and conceding none in those five fixtures.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Corinthians sit 10th while Chapecoense AF are placed 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: