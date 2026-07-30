Serie A - Game Week 21 30 Jul 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Corinthians and Athletico Paranaense will kick-off at Jul 30, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Corinthians host Athletico Paranaense in a Serie A fixture that pits a side fighting for consistency against one of the division's more in-form teams over recent weeks.

Fernando Diniz's Corinthians drew 1-1 with Bahia in their most recent outing, a result that maintained their position in ninth place but did little to close the gap on the sides above them. Their campaign has been uneven across competitions, and the off-field noise surrounding Memphis Depay's contractual situation continues to linger in the background at Parque São Jorge.

Athlético Paranaense arrive sitting third in the Serie A table and carrying real momentum. Odair Hellmann's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, beating Internacional 2-0 most recently and defeating São Paulo away before that. They are a side that has been difficult to beat and are scoring with regularity.

The gap in league positions tells a clear story heading into this match. Corinthians need points to stay in contention for the upper reaches of the table, while Athletico will be eager to maintain the pressure on the sides above them.

Corinthians have shown they can produce when it matters. The 3-0 win over Remo was commanding, and the 1-0 victory over Atlético MG earlier in the run showed defensive resilience. But the defeat to Club Atlético Platense in the Copa Libertadores highlighted the inconsistency that has defined their season.

This is a fixture where the standings make Athletico clear favourites, but Corinthians at home remain a difficult proposition. Diniz will need his players to channel their focus entirely onto the pitch.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Corinthians ahead of this match, and no probable starting XI has been named at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the team news picture becomes clearer.

Odair Hellmann is similarly without confirmed absentees for Athletico Paranaense, and no projected lineup has been released. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Corinthians have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Bahia in Serie A on July 26, and they followed that with a 3-0 win over Remo before that. Earlier in the run, they beat Gremio 3-1 away and defeated Atlético MG 1-0 at home. The one defeat in that stretch came against Club Atlético Platense in the Copa Libertadores, where they lost 2-0. Corinthians scored eight goals and conceded three across those five outings.

Athlético Paranaense have won four and drawn one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Serie A win over Internacional on July 25, and they also won 2-1 away at São Paulo the day before. Earlier results include a 1-0 win over Mirassol and a 2-1 victory over Remo. The only points dropped in that run came from a 1-1 draw with Flamengo. Athletico have conceded just three goals across their last five matches, underlining the defensive solidity Hellmann has built.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in a Serie A fixture on February 19, 2026, when Corinthians won 1-0 away at Athletico Paranaense. Before that, Corinthians took both legs of a Cup tie in 2025, winning 2-0 at home on September 11 and 1-0 away on August 28. The most recent Serie A meeting at Corinthians' ground, in October 2024, ended 5-2 to the hosts. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Corinthians have won three times, one match ended in a draw, and Athletico Paranaense have not taken a win in that run.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Corinthians sit ninth while Athletico Paranaense are placed third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Athletico Paranaense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: