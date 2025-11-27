How to watch today's Como vs Sassuolo Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Como enter Friday's showdown at Stadio Sinigaglia riding a wave of confidence, having gone unbeaten since August and emerging as one of Serie A's surprise high-flyers this season.

The two clubs did cross paths in the Coppa Italia earlier in the campaign, where the Lariani came out on top, but remarkably, this will be their first-ever meeting in either of Italy's top two divisions.

Firmly planting themselves in the race for European football, Como vaulted into sixth place on Monday after ruthlessly putting Torino to the sword. A 5-1 demolition job saw Jayden Addai steal the headlines with a brilliant brace in Turin, pushing the Lariani above Juventus in the standings and within touching distance of the Champions League positions. With 21 points collected from 12 matches, last season's newly promoted side are proving that their Serie A return was no one-year fairytale.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, won't have forgotten their cup exit during their recent trip to Como, a bruising 3-0 defeat. Since that disappointment, though, the Neroverdi have quietly pieced together a steady haul of league points. Promoted as Serie B champions in the spring, Fabio Grosso's men have shown they belong at this level, highlighted by a commanding 3-0 victory over Atalanta BC in Bergamo before the international break.

Like Como, Sassuolo also took to the pitch on Monday, but their evening unfolded very differently. Only a last-minute equalizer from Kristian Thorstvedt bailed them out against relegation-threatened Pisa, securing a 2-2 draw that felt more like an escape than an achievement. Even so, they sit ninth on 17 points, comfortably closer to the European conversation than any worries about survival.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Como vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and DAZN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Como vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio G. Sinigaglia

The match will be played at the Stadio G. Sinigaglia in Como, Italy on Friday, with kick-off at 2:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Como team news

Como remain without Assane Diao, Sergi Roberto and Edoardo Goldaniga, all of whom are still working their way back from injury, but the good news is the return of Alberto Dossena, who is expected to be available for selection this weekend.

At the back, Ivan Smolcic will sit this one out due to yellow-card accumulation, which opens the door for either Stefan Posch or the adaptable Mergim Vojvoda to slot in on the right side of defense.

Up front, the big spark remains Nico Paz, who continues to be Como's main source of inspiration in the final third. With 17 Serie A goal involvements already this season, including a strike against Torino last time out, he will be tasked with supplying either Alvaro Morata or Tasos Douvikas as the focal point of the attack.

Sassuolo team news

On the opposite bench, Sassuolo are powered by the duo of Andrea Pinamonti and Domenico Berardi, both sitting on four league goals so far. Berardi, who is always hunting for another scalp, will be facing Como in Serie A for the first time despite having already scored against 30 other top-flight opponents.

Grosso has stuck with the same starting XI for two games running, though there is a decent chance Armand Lauriente and Josh Doig return to occupy the left flank for the Neroverdi. Filippo Romagna, Laurs Skjellerup and Edoardo Pieragnolo remain sidelined and unavailable for the trip.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

COM Last match SAS 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Como 3 - 0 Sassuolo 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links