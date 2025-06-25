How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After snapping their winless streak, Columbus Crew are back at Lower.com Field this midweek, hoping to ride the wave of momentum when they host a faltering Atlanta United side in MLS action.

Wilfried Nancy's men picked up a much-needed 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in their last outing, ending a six-game drought without a victory. The result couldn’t have come at a better time, and the Crew will be eager to build on it against an Atlanta side low on form and confidence.

Columbus have turned their home ground into a bit of a fortress, avoiding defeat in nine of their last 10 games across all competitions at Lower.com Field. But it’s not all smooth sailing, defensive lapses remain a concern, with the Crew conceding in each of their last seven home league matches.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in freefall. A crushing 4-0 defeat to New York City FC last time out marked their second consecutive loss and left them winless in eight of their last ten league games. Things only get worse away from home—Ronny Deila's side haven't managed a single victory in their last eight road matches, shipping 15 goals in their previous five outings on the road.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between the Columbus Crew and Atlanta United will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

For highlights, viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Columbus Crew and Atlanta United face off at the Lower.com Field on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the United States.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus may once again be without centre-back Rudy Camacho, who's recovering from a hamstring injury, while keeper Patrick Schulte remains a doubt with an abdominal issue—Evan Bush is set to deputize again. Nicolas Hagen is away on international duty with Guatemala and will not feature.

Up front, Daniel Gazdag, still searching for his first league goal in 12 outings, will be itching to end that barren run. Ibrahim Aliyu got on the scoresheet last time out, but a knock forced him off, leaving his availability hanging in the balance.

Atlanta United team news

For Atlanta, the injury list is growing. Josh Cohen (groin), Tristan Muyumba (muscle), and Stian Rode Gregersen (hamstring) all missed the NYCFC match, while Derrick Williams added to their woes by limping off during that defeat; he's now a doubt for this clash too.

After that dismal display in the Big Apple, Deila could be tempted to ring the changes. Emmanuel Latte Lath is pushing for a spot in the starting XI, and Miguel Almiron, who remained on the bench last time out, may also get the nod as the Five Stripes search for answers.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

