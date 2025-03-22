How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will be eager to bounce back from their 2-1 setback against Inter Miami as they prepare to take on FC Cincinnati in MLS action this weekend.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati will be looking to regain momentum in their league campaign following a 2-0 loss to Charlotte FC, a match that saw Gilberto Flores receive his marching orders.

After kicking off their MLS campaign with an entertaining 3-2 triumph over CF Montreal, Atlanta United have struggled to find their rhythm, enduring a rough patch that includes two defeats and a goalless draw.

Ronny Deila's squad has lacked firepower in recent weeks, failing to find the net in a 2-0 setback against Charlotte and a scoreless stalemate versus the New York Red Bulls. While they briefly ended their scoring drought by breaking the deadlock against Inter Miami, they ultimately fell 2-1, compounding their early-season frustrations.

It has been a challenging start for Atlanta, who currently sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with just four points. Their position could deteriorate further, as they face yet another daunting road test, where their away form has been far from convincing.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

FC Cincinnati vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

The MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, US.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, March 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

FC Cincinnati will once again be without Matt Miazga, who remains sidelined with a long-term injury, with no clear timetable for his return.

Goalkeeper Alec Edgar, yet to feature this season due to a hip issue, could make his season debut on Saturday if deemed fit. Kevin Denkey is away representing Togo, while Stefan Chirila has joined Romania's U18 setup.

Adding to Cincinnati's absentees, Gilberto Flores is suspended following his red card against Charlotte, forcing him to serve a one-match ban. However, there is some good news for the hosts, as Amir Daley could return to the squad after recovering from a broken collarbone.

Atlanta United team news

The visitors will be without the services of Ronald Hernandez and Jamal Thiare, both nursing quadriceps injuries. Mateusz Klich is also dealing with a quad issue, but his availability remains uncertain.

On the international front, Luis Abram (Peru) and Miguel Almirón (Paraguay) have joined their national teams, while several other players are also on duty: Luke Brennan and Noah Cobb (USA U20), Ajani Fortune (Trinidad & Tobago), Stian Gregersen (Norway), Efrain Morales (Bolivia), and Bartosz Slisz (Poland).

Latte Lath has wasted no time making his mark at Atlanta United since arriving from Middlesbrough in February, bagging three of the Five Stripes' four goals this season. His early-season exploits have been a rare bright spot for a team still looking to hit its stride.

