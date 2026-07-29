Copa Sudamericana - 1/16 29 Jul 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Cienciano and Lanus will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Cienciano vs Lanus is available to watch live via several platforms. TV channel and live stream options for this Copa Sudamericana fixture are listed below.

Cienciano host Lanus in the Copa Sudamericana group stage, with the Argentine side arriving in Peru off the back of a result that has shifted the dynamic between these two clubs considerably.

Lanus won the first meeting 2-0, a result that piled pressure on Cienciano's Horacio Melgarejo and left the Peruvian side needing a response on home soil. That defeat was part of a difficult recent stretch for Cienciano, who have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions.

Mauricio Pellegrino's Lanus side come into this fixture with momentum. A 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Cienciano three days ago was followed by a 1-0 Liga Profesional victory over San Lorenzo, giving the Argentine club back-to-back wins and a renewed sense of purpose in the group.

Cienciano sit second in Copa Sudamericana Group B, but their form in the buildup to this match has been poor. Three straight defeats, including a 2-0 home loss to Juan Pablo II in the Peruvian Primera Division on July 25, have done little to inspire confidence ahead of a fixture they cannot afford to lose.

For Pellegrino, the challenge is maintaining the level that produced those back-to-back wins. Lanus have shown they can control this fixture, and Cienciano's recent fragility gives the visitors every reason to approach this game with ambition rather than caution.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Cienciano vs Lanus, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Cienciano vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cienciano are managed by Horacio Melgarejo ahead of this Copa Sudamericana fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Lanus head coach Mauricio Pellegrino is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and their projected XI will be added as information becomes available.

Form

Cienciano have won one of their last five matches, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent result was a 2-0 defeat to ADC Juan Pablo II in the Peruvian Primera Division on July 25. They also lost 2-0 to Lanus in the Copa Sudamericana and 3-1 to FBC Melgar in the league. Their only win came against Sporting Cristal, a 3-2 victory on May 31. Across the five matches, Cienciano scored seven goals and conceded nine.

Lanus have won three of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Liga Profesional win over San Lorenzo on July 26. They also beat Cienciano 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana on July 23 and Mirassol 1-0 in the Copa Libertadores. Their two defeats came against Instituto in the Copa Argentina and LDU de Quito in the Libertadores, both by a 2-0 scoreline. Lanus scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 0 0 1 Copa Sudamericana Lanus LAN 2 Cienciano CIE 0 FT 0 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 0 / 1

The only recorded meeting between these sides in the available data ended 2-0 to Lanus, played on July 23, 2026 in the Copa Sudamericana. Lanus were the home side in that fixture. No further head-to-head data is available for previous encounters between these clubs.

Standings

Grp. B Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Atletico MG CAM 6 3 1 2 8 6 +2 10 W W D L W 2 Cienciano CIE 6 2 2 2 5 7 -2 8 D L L W W 3 Juventud de las Piedras JUV 6 1 4 1 10 7 +3 7 D D D W L 4 Academia Puerto Cabello APC 6 2 1 3 6 9 -3 7 L D W L L Qualification to next stage

In Copa Sudamericana Group B, Cienciano currently sit in second place. Lanus's group position is not confirmed in the available standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cienciano vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: