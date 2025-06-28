How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs Charlotte FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire FC and Charlotte FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire welcome Charlotte to Soldier Field on Saturday for a key MLS Eastern Conference clash.

Both teams are aiming to solidify their playoff credentials as the season enters its second half. Chicago return home after a productive road stretch, while Charlotte look to recover from back-to-back defeats against Sporting and Philadelphia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Charlotte FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Fire FC vs Charlotte FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

The match will be played at Soldier Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire are dealing with several notable absences. Starting goalkeeper Chris Brady is away with the U.S. Men’s National Team at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, so Jeff Gal continues in goal.

Defenders Carlos Terán and Christopher Cupps, as well as midfielder Rominigue Kouamé and David Poreba, are all sidelined with lower-body injuries.

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte FC are also significantly impacted by absences. Star forward Patrick Agyemang, who has scored eight goals this season, is away on international duty with the USMNT at the Gold Cup. Defenders Nathan Byrne and Tim Ream are out, while promising young forward Nimfasha Berchimas is sidelined with a foot injury.

These losses force Charlotte to rely on their depth, with Wilfried Zaha expected to play a leading role in attack and Souleyman Doumbia providing stability at left back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links