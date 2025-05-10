How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Fire and Atlanta United square off at Soldier Field on Saturday in a pivotal MLS clash between two Eastern Conference sides aiming to climb the table.

Chicago, buoyed by a recent win over Detroit City, sit 11th and seek to build momentum at home. Atlanta, struggling for form and languishing in 13th, hope to reverse their fortunes despite a challenging run and mounting absences. Their last meeting ended in a draw, setting the stage for another closely contested encounter

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

The match will be played at Soldier Field on Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire will be missing several key players for this fixture. Midfielder Brian Gutiérrez is suspended after a disciplinary review upgraded his previous yellow card to a red, forcing coach Gregg Berhalter to find a replacement in midfield.

Goalkeeper Chris Brady is also suspended following a red card in the previous match, with Jeffrey Gal expected to start in goal. The injury list includes Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Teran, David Poreba, Chase Gasper, and Leonardo Barroso, while Chris Mueller remains on paternity leave. These absences will test Chicago’s depth, especially in midfield and defense.

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United are dealing with a lengthy list of injuries and suspensions. Leading scorer Emmanuel Latte Lath is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, leaving Jamal Thiaré likely to start up front.

In midfield, Tristan Muyumba is out with an adductor injury, while defensive absences include Stian Gregersen and Derrick Williams, both ruled out for this match. This leaves Atlanta short in central defense, where Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, and Efraín Morales are expected to step up. The squad’s depth will be severely tested across all areas of the pitch.

