How to watch today's Chelsea Women vs London City Lionesses WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea Womenhost London City Lionesses at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in a Women's Super League (WSL) fixture.

Chelsea currently top the WSL standings, unbeaten with five wins and one draw, boasting a dominant defense with 16 clean sheets since the start of last season. London City Lionesses represent the newly promoted side in sixth place, having won three of their first six games and showing promising form as they establish themselves in the league.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs London City Lionesses online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea FC Women vs London City Lionesses kick-off time

WSL - WSL Stamford Bridge

The match will be played at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with kick-off at 8 am ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea are returning from the international break with no new injury concerns, and all 18 players called up for national duty have returned fit. Defender Naomi Girma has recovered from a long-term injury and is back in training, an important boost for coach Sonia Bompastor’s squad.

London City Lionesses team news

London City Lionesses have been busy strengthening their squad with 17 new players in the summer transfer window, including talents like Wassa Sangare on loan from Lyon, Alanna Kennedy, Katie Zelem, Jana Fernandez, and Elena Linari.

The Lionesses have shown determination and resilience in their early matches, with the squad adjusted to compete at the WSL level and aiming to challenge stronger teams like Chelsea.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CHE Last match LCL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Chelsea FC Women 5 - 0 London City Lionesses 5 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

