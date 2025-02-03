How to watch today's Chelsea vs West Ham Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea play host to West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday night in a pivotal Premier League clash, with both teams eager to steady the ship and build some momentum.

Enzo Maresca believes that ongoing transfer speculation has taken a toll on Chelsea's performances in recent weeks, and he'll be desperate to see his side bounce back against the Hammers. Touted as serious title contenders back in mid-December, Chelsea's momentum has fizzled out. Since dispatching Brentford on December 15, the Blues have picked up just one victory in their last seven Premier League outings, slipping down to sixth in the table.

West Ham, on the other hand, dug deep to snatch a point against Aston Villa last time out, courtesy of an Emerson Palmieri header. Potter's wing-back system wreaked havoc on a stretched Villa defense, which was fortunate not to be punished again when Tomas Soucek came close to replicating Emerson's equalizer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, UNIVERSO, and USA Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs West Ham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham will be played at the Stamford Bridge in Chelsea, England.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, February 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea's injury woes persist, with key figures like Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana sidelined. Benoit Badiashile and Omari Kellyman are also unavailable, while Mykhailo Mudryk will be forced to sit this one out.

West Ham team news

On the West Ham front, Konstantinos Mavropanos is back in contention after serving a one-game ban. Jarrod Bowen is expected to return, though Lucas Paqueta remains a question mark due to a minor knock. Meanwhile, Michail Antonio, Niclas Fullkrug, and Crysencio Summerville have been ruled out, with Jean-Clair Todibo also likely to remain on the treatment table.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links