How to watch today's Charlton vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Middlesbrough head to The Valley to face Charlton on Tuesday with plenty on the line, fully aware that a slip-up could see them tumble out of the Championship's automatic promotion places by the end of matchweek 20.

Charlton approach the midweek clash sitting 17th in the table on 23 points, while Boro occupy second place with 36 points following their emphatic 4-1 demolition of Hull City at the weekend. However, the Teessiders' cushion is far from comfortable; just two points separate them from third-placed Millwall, adding extra tension to this fixture.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlton vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlton vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship The Valley, Charlton

The match will be played at The Valley in Charlton on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7:45 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlton vs Middlesbrough Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Jones Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. Hellberg

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Charlton team news

For the hosts, it looks as though centre-back Reece Burke will remain unavailable, having not featured since November 1. As a result, Kayne Ramsay, Lloyd Jones and Macaulay Gillesphey could once again be tasked with forming a three-man defensive wall. Up front, if Charlie Kelman isn't restored to the lineup, Isaac Olaofe may retain the responsibility of leading the attack.

Middlesbrough team news

Middlesbrough have their own selection headaches, with defenders Darragh Lenihan, Luke Ayling and Dael Fry all sidelined. That likely leaves a back four of Callum Brittain, Alfie Jones, Matt Targett and Alex Bangura.In midfield, Hayden Hackney is a guaranteed starter, and the playmaker may be partnered by Alexander Gilbert in the centre of the park.

After David Strelec found the net and Tommy Conway registered an assist in Saturday's win, the forward pair will be strong favourites to spearhead Boro’s frontline again, hoping to keep the promotion push firmly on track.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links