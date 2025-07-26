How to watch today's Charlotte vs Toronto FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and Toronto FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlotte FC will look to tighten their grip on a MLS playoff spot when they welcome Toronto FC to the Bank of America Stadium this Saturday, with a win enough to keep them firmly planted in the Eastern Conference's top seven sides.

Fresh off a thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Atlanta United, The Crown currently occupy seventh place, while Toronto continue to languish in 12th after suffering a 1-0 setback away at Nashville SC. Charlotte have made their home ground a fortress this season, bagging eight victories in just 11 MLS matches on their own turf.

The gulf between the two clubs has grown to 14 points, with Charlotte winning and losing 11 games apiece, while Toronto have only managed five victories and 12 defeats. Form-wise, Charlotte are flying high on momentum, having chalked up three straight league wins, most recently clawing their way back from a half-time deficit against Atlanta.

Toronto, on the other hand, have been wildly inconsistent. Their last six outings read: two wins, two draws, and two losses. More worryingly, defensive lapses continue to haunt them; they've failed to register a clean sheet in nine of their past 11 league appearances.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

The MLS match between Charlotte FC and Toronto FC will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Injury-wise, Charlotte were without Nathan Byrne last weekend due to a neck issue, while Liel Abada sat out again with a lingering thigh problem. However, Idan Toklomati, Wilfried Zaha, and Pep Biel all stepped up to the plate, each finding the back of the net in a dramatic win over the Five Stripes.

Toronto FC team news

Toronto also faced a long list of absentees in their loss to Nashville. Ola Brynhildsen and Deybi Flores missed out due to ankle knocks, while Henry Wingo, Zane Monlouis, and Nicksoen Gomis were all ruled out with lower-body injuries. Raoul Petretta was also unavailable, as the Italian defender continues to recover from a recent head injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

