How to watch today's Charlotte vs Atlanta United MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After battling to a 2-2 draw on the road against Seattle Sounders, Charlotte FC is set to welcome Atlanta United for their 2025 home opener this weekend.

Without marquee offseason addition Wilfried Zaha, who missed the match due to the birth of his child, Charlotte was fortunate to escape Seattle with a point. The Sounders dictated much of the contest, with Jordan Morris breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute. However, Adilson Malanda nodded home the equalizer from a Pep Biel free-kick. Morris struck again to restore Seattle’s advantage, but a dramatic 92nd-minute own goal from Yéimar ensured both sides took a share of the spoils.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United kicked off their season on home turf, edging past CF Montréal in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United kick-off time

The MLS match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It will kick off at 2:15 pm ET / 11:15 am PT on Saturday, March 1, 2025, in the US.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

For Charlotte FC, defensive improvements will be crucial against Atlanta's high-octane attack, especially after struggling to contain Jordan Morris and Georgi Monoungou in Seattle. However, Charlotte should see more of the ball in this matchup, particularly with Wilfried Zaha expected to make his debut. His presence out wide could add a new dimension to Charlotte's attack, supplying much-needed service for Agyemang, who had a quiet outing against the Sounders.

Atlanta United team news

Emmanuel Latte Lath wasted no time making his mark for Atlanta United, netting twice in their season opener and justifying his status as the club's record-breaking offseason acquisition. The new Designated Player striker tested the goalkeeper as early as the fifth minute before finding the net in the 41st and 63rd minutes—first with a well-placed header off a corner, then with a simple tap-in after a goalkeeping blunder. Latte Lath was subbed off in stoppage time, capping off a stellar MLS debut with two goals from four shots, all on target.

Another high-profile addition, Miguel Almiron, played a pivotal role in Atlanta's victory, delivering the assist on the game-winning goal. Now in his second stint with the Five Stripes, Almiron previously earned MLS Best XI honors in 2017 and 2018, helping Atlanta lift the MLS Cup in the latter year.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

