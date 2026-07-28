Serie A - Game Week 21 29 Jul 2026 - 11:00

Today's game between Chapecoense AF and Vasco da Gama will kick-off at Jul 29, 2026, 11:00 AM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Chapecoense AF vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below for viewers in applicable regions.

Chapecoense AF host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that carries serious stakes for both clubs at the wrong end of the table. Lacerda's side sit rooted to the bottom of the division in 20th place, while Pedro Emanuel's Vasco occupy 17th — a gap of just three positions that makes this a direct confrontation between two clubs desperate to pull clear of trouble.

Chapecoense arrive in wretched form. They have lost four of their last five Serie A matches, conceding freely and scoring very little, and their position at the foot of the table reflects a squad that has struggled to compete at this level since returning to the top flight. A draw with Santos last time out offered the faintest trace of encouragement, but it does little to mask the scale of their problems.

Vasco's recent record is only marginally better. Pedro Emanuel's side have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, with three Serie A defeats in that run exposing real defensive frailties. A Copa Sudamericana draw with Independiente Medellin midweek did nothing to ease the pressure heading into the weekend.

The visitors do carry some continental experience into this game. Their 3-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Barracas Central earlier in the campaign showed they are capable of controlling a match when confidence is flowing, but replicating that in the league has proved beyond them.

For Chapecoense, the urgency is acute. They have not won a Serie A match in their last four attempts, and the gap between themselves and safety will not close without results at home. Vasco, for their part, know that dropping points against the division's bottom side would be damaging to their own survival push.

This is a fixture where neither side can afford to be passive. Both managers will demand a response from their players, and the tension of a relegation battle should ensure an intense contest.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chapecoense AF vs Vasco da Gama live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chapecoense head into this fixture under Lacerda, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Vasco da Gama are managed by Pedro Emanuel, but the away side's squad news is similarly unconfirmed at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided, and further information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Chapecoense have taken one point from their last five matches, drawing once and losing four times in that stretch. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Santos in Serie A, while their heaviest defeat in the run was a 4-0 loss to Flamengo. They also fell to Bahia 2-0, Palmeiras 1-0, and Cruzeiro 2-1 during that period. Across those five games, Chapecoense scored six goals and conceded nine, a return that underlines how exposed they have been at both ends.

Vasco da Gama have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Mirassol in Serie A, and they also drew 2-2 with Independiente Medellin in the Copa Sudamericana. Their sole win came against Barracas Central, a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana victory, while defeats to Vitoria and Atletico MG in the league reflect a side that has found consistent results difficult to come by.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when the two clubs drew 1-1 in a Serie A fixture with Vasco as the home team. Before that, the clubs met twice in Serie B during 2022, with both games ending 0-0 — once at Vasco's ground in July and once at Chapecoense's in April. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, neither side holds a commanding advantage, with Vasco claiming one win, Chapecoense one win, and three draws recorded between them.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Chapecoense AF sit bottom in 20th place while Vasco da Gama are placed 17th, making this a direct meeting between two sides in the relegation zone.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chapecoense AF vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: