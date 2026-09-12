Serie A - Game Week 27 12 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Chapecoense AF and Internacional will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Chapecoense AF vs Internacional is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chapecoense AF host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine survival stakes for both clubs. The bottom two sides in the division meet in a match where three points could prove decisive in the relegation battle.

Chapecoense sit 20th in the table, rooted to the foot of the division. Lacerda's side have shown flashes of attacking intent this season, including a 3-3 draw with Bahia and a 1-0 win over Sao Paulo, but their defensive record has undermined any progress. A win here is not just desirable — it is close to essential.

Internacional arrive in only marginally better shape, occupying 18th place and without a win in their last five matches. Paulo Pezzolano's side have drawn three and lost two across that run, scoring just twice. The pressure at the Beira-Rio has been building, and a defeat to a direct rival would deepen the crisis.

The visitors come into this fixture on the back of a 2-3 Serie A loss to Santos, a result that continued a damaging sequence of poor form. Their inability to find goals has been a persistent problem, and they have conceded freely in recent weeks.

Chapecoense, by contrast, picked up a 1-2 Serie A win over Corinthians in their most recent outing — a result that offered some encouragement ahead of this meeting. Whether they can back it up against a side with more top-flight experience remains the central question.

This is a fixture where neither side can afford to look beyond the next three points. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chapecoense AF vs Internacional live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lacerda has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture for Chapecoense AF, and no probable starting XI has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Paulo Pezzolano also has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for Internacional, and no projected XI has been published. Further team news for the visitors is expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Form

Chapecoense AF have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win over Corinthians on September 6, following a 3-1 defeat to Gremio on August 30. Earlier in the run, they beat Sao Paulo 1-0, drew 3-3 with Bahia, and lost 2-1 to Coritiba. Chapecoense scored ten goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Internacional have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing was a 2-3 Serie A loss to Santos on September 6, following a 3-1 Cup defeat to Gremio on September 3. Earlier results include a 3-2 Serie A loss to Bahia, a 0-0 Cup draw with Gremio, and a 0-0 Serie A draw with Atletico MG. Pezzolano's side scored just two goals and conceded seven across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in Serie A on March 22, 2026, when Internacional hosted Chapecoense and won 2-0. Before that, Internacional beat Chapecoense 5-2 at home in October 2021, and Chapecoense lost 1-2 to Internacional away in June 2021. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, Internacional hold the stronger record with four wins to Chapecoense's one, conceding just four goals across those fixtures.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Chapecoense AF sit 20th while Internacional are placed 18th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chapecoense AF vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: