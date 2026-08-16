Serie A - Game Week 23 16 Aug 2026 - 10:00

Today's game between Chapecoense AF and Bahia will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 10:00 AM.

Chapecoense vs Bahia is available to watch live via the broadcasters listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check your regional availability and preferred platform before kick-off.

Chapecoense AF host Bahia in a Serie A fixture that pitches a side fighting for survival against one of the division's more settled mid-table outfits. The gap between these two clubs in the standings tells most of the story before a ball is kicked.

Chapecoense sit bottom of Serie A, and their recent run of results offers little cause for optimism. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a 4-0 loss to Flamengo, have left Lacerda's side in a precarious position with ground to make up on every team above them.

Bahia arrive in better shape. Rogerio Ceni's side have been hard to beat, going five matches without a loss across all competitions. Their 2-0 win over Chapecoense in July was their most recent victory, and they will look to repeat that result on the road.

The visitors have drawn four of their last five matches, a run that reflects a team difficult to break down but one that has also struggled to impose itself on opponents. Ceni will want more attacking conviction from his side in this one.

For Chapecoense, the stakes are straightforward. Points are needed urgently, and a home fixture against a beatable opponent represents one of the better opportunities remaining on their schedule.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Chapecoense vs Bahia, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Bahia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chapecoense head coach Lacerda has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Bahia manager Rogerio Ceni is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news, and no projected XI has been announced. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Chapecoense have taken just one point from their last three Serie A matches, with their five-match record reading no wins, two draws, and three losses. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Coritiba on August 8. Earlier in that run, they were beaten 4-0 by Flamengo and held to a 2-2 draw by Santos. Across the five matches, Chapecoense scored five goals and conceded nine.

Bahia have gone unbeaten across their last five matches in all competitions, recording one win, four draws, and no defeats. Their most recent fixture ended goalless against Vasco da Gama on August 9. The sole win in that run was a 2-0 victory over Chapecoense on July 17. Bahia scored four goals and conceded two across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on July 17, 2026, when Bahia hosted Chapecoense in Serie A and won 2-0. Before that, Chapecoense beat Bahia 3-1 in a Serie B fixture in October 2022. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Bahia hold the stronger record, winning three times to Chapecoense's two, with the sides combining for nine goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Chapecoense sit 20th while Bahia are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chapecoense AF vs Bahia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: