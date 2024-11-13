How to watch today's Celtic Women vs Chelsea Women Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Champions League match between Celtic and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea aims to continue their unbeaten streak in the UEFA Women's Champions League as they head to Glasgow to face Celtic FC on Wednesday evening.

The Scottish side has struggled in their first two group matches, falling to Twente and Real Madrid, and now faces their toughest challenge yet in a Chelsea team that has yet to drop a point this season.

Chelsea has been a formidable force in Europe over recent years, consistently reaching the latter stages but falling just short of Champions League glory. Their midweek matchup in Glasgow offers a prime chance to keep building on their winning momentum as they set their sights on capturing the title in the 2024/25 campaign.

How to watch Celtic vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the WSL match between Celtic Women and Chelsea Women will be shown live on DAZN.

Celtic vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Celtic Park

The Women's Champions League match between Celtic Women and Chelsea Women will be played at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT on Wednesday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Celtic team news

Saoirse Noonan will be pivotal in creating offensive opportunities, especially after her heroics in the Champions League qualifier against KuPS. Goalkeeper Kelsey Daugherty has also been in standout form, and The Ghirls will rely on her strong showing to hold off Chelsea. Additionally, a commanding performance from captain and top defender Caitlin Hayes, who is back to peak form, will be essential for Celtic in this tough matchup.

Celtic predicted XI: Daugherty; Costa, Hayes, Clark, Barclais; Cavanagh, McGregor, Lawton; Ross, Agnew; Noonan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Daugherty, Logan, Kerr, Johnstone, Ferns Defenders: Hayes, Clark, O'Riordan, Craig, Barclais, Cummings, Kerner, Nicolson, McCulloch, McAllister, Burchill, Barclay, Timlin Midfielders: Partido, Shen, Chance, Shen, Robertson, Ashworth-Clifford, Agnew, Cavanagh, Ross, McAneny, Addi, Teagarden, McAllister, Smith, Donaldson, López Castellano, Bowie, Fergusson Forwards: Flint, Gallacher, Pollard, Giard, Fergusson, Goldie, Sharkey

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea boss Sonia Bompastor will have to make numerous adjustments to her Chelsea side since taking over, with star attackers Lauren James, Catarina Macario, and Mayra Ramirez all facing struggles to maintain consistent fitness. Injury setbacks have affected others as well, with Erin Cuthbert just now returning to full fitness after time on the sidelines.

For the match in Glasgow, Lauren James will remain unavailable, though both Catarina Macario and Mayra Ramirez could be set to play.

Chelsea predicted XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Bright, Björn, Baltimore, Nusken, Cuthbert, Kaptein; Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd, Beeve.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Cox Defenders: Bright, Lawrence, Bjorn, Perisset, Charles, Bronze, Mpome, Buchanan, Bernabe Midfielders: Nusken, Cuthbert, Reiten, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-Francois Forwards: Fishel, Ramirez, Macario, Baltimore, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides in all competitions.

