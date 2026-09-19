Premiership - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 07:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and Rangers will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 7:00 AM.

Celtic vs Rangers is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Celtic host Rangers at Celtic Park in Glasgow in a Scottish Premiership fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the season.

Martin O'Neill's side come into this derby having lost their last two matches. A 3-0 League Cup defeat to Rangers was followed by a 3-1 Europa League loss to Ferencvaros, and the pressure on Celtic to respond on home soil is real.

Celtic captain Callum McGregor delivered a blunt verdict after the League Cup defeat, accusing his teammates of playing as individuals rather than a collective. O'Neill will demand a sharper, more cohesive performance from a squad that won the Premiership title last season.

Rangers arrive in good domestic form under Derek McInnes. They have won five of their last five Premiership matches and carry the confidence of that League Cup victory over Celtic just days ago.

Despite the weight of the occasion, O'Neill has pushed back on suggestions this is a must-win fixture, insisting it is too early in the campaign to attach season-defining significance to the result. Celtic sit first in the Premiership table, with Rangers second, so the leaders know a win would put meaningful distance between the sides.

For US viewers looking to watch Celtic vs Rangers live, TV channel and live stream details are below.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Martin O'Neill takes charge of Celtic for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury list, or suspension news has been provided ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Derek McInnes leads Rangers into the derby, with team news equally unconfirmed at this stage. Further squad information will follow as it becomes available.

Form

Celtic arrive in this fixture having won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Ferencvaros in the Europa League, and before that they suffered a 3-0 loss to Rangers in the League Cup. On the positive side, Celtic's three wins in that run came in the Premiership, including a 1-0 victory at St. Johnstone and a 2-1 win over St. Mirren. Their domestic record across the period shows four wins from four league games, which underlines that their difficulties have come in cup and European football rather than the league.

Rangers have been in relentless domestic form, winning all five of their last five matches across competitions. Their most recent result was the 3-0 League Cup victory over Celtic, and they also claimed a 1-0 Premiership win over St. Mirren, beat Motherwell 1-0, and won away at both Falkirk and Aberdeen. McInnes's side have conceded just once across those five matches, a defensive record that reflects a team in strong collective shape.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on September 13, 2026, when Rangers beat Celtic 3-0 in the League Cup at Ibrox. Before that, Celtic won 3-1 at Celtic Park in a Premiership fixture on May 10, 2026. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Celtic have won twice, Rangers have won twice, and one match ended in a draw, with the sides sharing a 2-2 Premiership draw on March 1, 2026.

Standings

Celtic lead the Scottish Premiership table, with Rangers in second place. The hosts go into this fixture with the advantage of sitting top, and a win would extend that gap over their closest rivals.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs Rangers today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: