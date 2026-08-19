Champions League Qualification - Final 19 Aug 2026 - 15:00 Celtic Park

Today's game between Celtic and LASK will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Celtic vs LASK is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League Qualification fixture are listed below.

Celtic host LASK at Celtic Park in Glasgow in the Champions League Qualification, with Martin O'Neill's side looking to continue their strong early-season form on the European stage.

The Scottish Premiership champions come into this fixture having won three of their last five matches, including a dominant 4-0 League Cup victory over Dundee United just days ago. Their form on home turf has been solid, and the atmosphere at Celtic Park will be a factor LASK cannot afford to ignore.

Celtic's summer has not been without disruption. The club sold midfielder Arne Engels to West Ham for £22 million, a deal that set a new Championship transfer record. To offset that departure, they moved quickly to bring in Haissem Hassan from Real Oviedo in a deal worth up to £9 million, with the Egypt international adding pace and directness to their attacking options.

LASK arrive from Austria in fine fettle. Dietmar Kuehbauer's side have won all five of their most recent matches, including a 4-1 victory over Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga last weekend. They have conceded just one goal across those five games, a record that underlines how well-organised they are at the back.

This is a fixture between two clubs with contrasting continental pedigrees, but LASK's form demands respect. Celtic will need to be at their best to progress.

For full details on how to watch Celtic vs LASK live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on below.

How to watch Celtic vs LASK with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Celtic are managed by Martin O'Neill for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported at this stage, and no probable lineup has been released. Further team news will be added closer to kick-off.

LASK are led by Dietmar Kuehbauer. As with Celtic, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Celtic have recorded three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 4-0 League Cup victory over Dundee United on August 15, and they also beat Kilmarnock 5-1 in the Premiership earlier this month. Across those five games, Celtic scored 13 goals and conceded five. They drew 2-2 with AC Milan in a pre-season friendly, which was the only match in that run where they failed to keep pace defensively.

LASK have won all five of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win over Ried in the Austrian Bundesliga on August 14, and they also beat Austria Wien 2-0 and Grazer AK 3-0. LASK scored 16 goals across those five games and conceded just one, a run that reflects a team in commanding form heading into European competition.





Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Club Friendlies LASK LAS 2 Celtic CEL 5 FT 5 Goals Scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1





Celtic and LASK have met once in the available head-to-head record. That match took place on July 8, 2014, in a pre-season friendly, with Celtic winning 5-2 away from home. There is no competitive meeting on record between the two clubs.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celtic vs LASK today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: