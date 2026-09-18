LaLiga - Game Week 7 19 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Racing Santander will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Celta Vigo host Racing Santander at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo in a LaLiga fixture that pits two sides against each other from very different points on the table and with very different momentum.

Claudio Giraldez's Celta have struggled badly for results this season. They sit 17th in the LaLiga standings and have not won any of their last five league matches, picking up three draws and suffering two defeats in that run. A first-round Europa League exit to Omonia Nicosia has added to the pressure around the club.

Racing Santander arrive in 10th place but carry the scars of a brutal week. Jose Lopez's side were torn apart 7-2 by Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou in their last outing, a result that exposed serious defensive vulnerabilities. Three penalties conceded in that game will give Giraldez's staff plenty to study.

Racing did show resilience earlier in the week, beating Deportivo Alaves 2-1 before the trip to Catalonia, so Lopez will hope his side can rediscover that competitive edge quickly. Pablo Garcia, the 20-year-old attacker signed from Real Betis before the transfer deadline, has been part of the projected XI and could be a threat on the counter.

For Celta, this is a fixture they must win. Playing at home against a side that just conceded seven, Giraldez's team have no excuses. Three points could lift them out of the relegation zone and buy the manager some breathing room.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Claudio Giraldez names a projected XI with Ionut Andrei Radu in goal and a front line featuring Ferran Jutgla alongside Hugo Alvarez and Hugo Gonzalez. Iago Aspas is absent through injury, a significant blow for the hosts given his importance to their attacking play. There are no suspensions listed for Celta.

Jose Lopez's projected XI for Racing is led by Julen Agirrezabala in goal, with Sergio Canales and Pablo Garcia in midfield. Andres Martin, Simon Eriksson, and Pedro Felipe are all ruled out through injury. There are no suspensions for the visitors, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Celta Vigo have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League, and they also drew 1-1 with Malaga in LaLiga. Celta drew 1-1 with Getafe and 0-0 with Real Sociedad before losing 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao in that five-match run. They scored just four goals and conceded six across those fixtures.

Racing Santander have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 7-2 defeat at Barcelona, while their best result in that run was a 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves. They also beat Elche 3-2 and drew 2-2 with Villarreal, but lost 3-2 to Rayo Vallecano. Racing scored 15 goals across those five games but conceded 14, underlining a defensive record that has been a persistent concern.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Copa del Rey in January 2025, when Celta Vigo won 3-2 away at Racing Santander. Prior to that, the sides met three times in LaLiga between 2005 and 2007, with Racing winning two of those fixtures and one ending in a 2-2 draw. Across all five recorded meetings, Celta hold a narrow edge, winning two compared to Racing's two wins, with one draw.

Standings

In LaLiga, Celta Vigo are placed 17th while Racing Santander sit 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Racing Santander today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: