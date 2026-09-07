Serie A - Game Week 3 7 Sept 2026 - 12:30 Unipol Domus

Today's game between Cagliari and Lecce will kick off at Sep 7, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Cagliari vs Lecce is available to watch live on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match through the link below.

Cagliari host Lecce at the Unipol Domus in Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 Serie A season, with both sides looking to recover after difficult second-round results.

Fabio Pisacane's side were beaten 1-0 by Inter in their last league outing, with Hakan Calhanoglu's early strike proving the difference. A midweek Coppa Italia defeat to Hellas Verona has added to the pressure on the Sardinians, who need a positive result at home to steady their start to the campaign.

Lecce arrive in even worse form after a 4-0 hammering at Roma in Matchday 2. Donyell Malen was the chief tormentor, scoring twice before Matias Soulé and substitute Rodrigo Mora completed the rout. It was a sobering afternoon for Eusebio Di Francesco's team.

The visitors did open the season with a 2-0 win at Venezia, so Di Francesco will hope that result serves as a more accurate measure of his side's capabilities than the Roma performance.

Both clubs sit in the lower half of the table and a win here would provide a timely boost heading into the busy autumn fixture schedule.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Serie A fixture live.

How to watch Cagliari vs Lecce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Fabio Pisacane has injury concerns over Riyad Idrissi and Yael Trepy ahead of this fixture. The projected Cagliari XI includes Elia Caprile in goal, with a back line of Ze Pedro, Alessandro Deiola, Juan Rodriguez, and Adam Obert. Alessandro Romano, Harry Winks, Michel Ndary Adopo, and Jacopo Fazzini are expected in midfield, with Daniel Maldini and Paul Mendy leading the attack.

For Lecce, Eusebio Di Francesco is without Willem Geubbels through injury, and there are no suspensions reported. The projected away XI features Wladimiro Falcone in goal, Tiago Gabriel, Kialonda Gaspar, and Danilo Veiga in defence alongside Antonino Gallo, with Oumar Ngom, Ivan Ilic, and Lassana Coulibaly in midfield. Santiago Pierotti, Nikola Stulic, and Joel Monteiro are expected to form the attacking unit. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off if available.

Form

Cagliari head into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five games in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 Coppa Italia defeat to Hellas Verona, and before that they lost 0-1 to Inter in Serie A. Their only league win in the run came at Parma on the opening day. Across the five matches, Cagliari have scored two goals and conceded five.

Lecce's last five results show two wins, one draw, and two losses. Their most recent match was the 0-4 Serie A loss at Roma, a result that followed a 2-0 Serie A win over Venezia on the opening weekend. They also suffered a 2-0 Coppa Italia defeat to Palermo earlier in the summer. Lecce have scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when Lecce won 2-0 away at the Unipol Domus in Serie A. Across the last five Serie A encounters, Lecce hold two wins to Cagliari's two, with one draw. The five matches have produced a combined 11 goals, with Cagliari scoring six and Lecce netting five.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Cagliari sit 12th and Lecce are 13th ahead of this Matchday 3 fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cagliari vs Lecce today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: