Championship
Turf Moor
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Burnley vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

ChampionshipBurnley vs MiddlesbroughBurnleyMiddlesbrough

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Middlesbrough, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a pivotal clash at the summit of the Championship, Burnley are set to host Middlesbrough at Turf Moor on Friday night.

Middlesbrough showcased their attacking prowess once again with a 3-1 victory over Hull last Saturday. However, their offensive momentum will be put to the test against a Burnley side boasting an exceptional defensive record.

The Clarets secured a 2-0 triumph over Stoke City in their last outing, stretching their unbeaten streak to five matches. Impressively, they've won their last four games without conceding a single goal, a testament to their solidity at the back.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Burnley vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship
Turf Moor

The match will be played at Turf Moor on Friday, December 6, with kick-off at 3 pm ET or 12 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Manager Scott Parker is likely to shuffle his deck slightly, with Josh Brownhill and Lucas Pires in line to return to the starting XI. Despite their fine form, Burnley will be without as many as seven players for this crucial encounter.

Middlesbrough team news

Aidan Morris remains sidelined for the trip to Turf Moor as he continues to recover from a knee injury. However, Seny Dieng, Rav van den Berg, and Riley McGree are all vying for spots in the starting XI.

Dieng, who has been out of action for the past three matches due to illness, is now fit and ready to return. Yet, with stand-in goalkeeper Sol Brynn delivering standout performances in his absence, Michael Carrick faces a challenging decision over who will guard the net on Friday night.

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
0/5

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
18/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

MID

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

