How to watch today's Brighton vs Chelsea FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brighton will be eager to change their luck in this FA Cup clash against Chelsea, though they face an uphill battle against a side that boasts superior quality on paper and better recent form. That said, the Seagulls shouldn’t be written off just yet.

From an outsider’s perspective, Fabian Hurzeler has made a respectable start to life in England’s top flight, but frustration has been simmering among the Seagulls’ faithful for some time—pressure that has only intensified following their capitulation at the City Ground. That thrashing means Brighton have managed just three wins in their last 13 outings, with two of those coming against Championship opposition in Norwich City and a struggling Ipswich Town.

Chelsea, meanwhile, arrive in this one off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 comeback victory over West Ham at Stamford Bridge. An Aaron Wan-Bissaka own goal and a second-half strike from Pedro Neto sealed a much-needed win, which was only the Blues' second in their last eight league matches.

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US.

The match will be played at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, February 8, 2025, with kick-off at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Brighton team news

Injury concerns continue to pile up for Brighton. While there is an outside chance that Pervis Estupiñán, Mats Wieffer, and Solly March could return to action, their availability remains uncertain. Elsewhere, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, James Milner, Ferdi Kadioglu, Jason Steele, and Igor Julio are all still sidelined, with Baleba or Ayari the only ones likely to be fit in time for the weekend.

Given the sheer scale of their collapse against Forest, Hürzeler is expected to shake things up in his starting XI. Simon Adingra and Matt O’Riley could be handed starts, while Diego Gómez may be in line for his first full appearance for the Seagulls.

Chelsea team news

As for Chelsea, their injury situation remains unchanged from Monday’s win over the Hammers. Omari Kellyman, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana, and Benoit Badiashile are all still unavailable, while Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended following his failed doping test.

Filip Jørgensen is expected to retain his spot between the sticks ahead of Robert Sánchez, but Enzo Maresca could still tweak his lineup. Pedro Neto may be rewarded with a start after his equaliser against West Ham, while Malo Gusto could step in to give captain Reece James a breather.

Further up the pitch, Christopher Nkunku—who found the net in Chelsea’s third-round victory over Morecambe—could be preferred over Nicolas Jackson, with the latter enduring a dry spell, scoring just once in his last 10 outings.

