Ligue 1 - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stade Francis le Ble

Today's game between Brest and Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain travel to the Stade Francis-Le Blé to face Brest in Ligue 1, looking to arrest a stuttering domestic run that has left the reigning champions sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Luis Enrique's side arrive in Brest on the back of a resounding 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava, a result that will have done much to restore confidence after three league games without a win. Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick on his European debut for the club, while Ousmane Dembele added two goals of his own in a statement performance at the Parc des Princes.

Yet the domestic picture tells a different story. PSG have taken just two points from their last three Ligue 1 outings, including a 2-1 home defeat to Monaco that represented their worst start to a league season in 14 years. Brest, sitting seventh in the table, will fancy their chances of compounding that misery.

Julien Lachuer's side come into this fixture with a steady if unspectacular run of recent form, though they will be without several key personnel through injury. Their home record against PSG has been poor in recent seasons, but the visitors' fragile defensive showings in the league offer genuine hope.

With PSG now wearing two stars on their badge to mark back-to-back Champions League titles, Enrique's squad carry the weight of expectation into every fixture. A second successive Ligue 1 defeat would deepen the scrutiny on a side that, in Europe at least, has looked near-unstoppable.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain live.

How to watch Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Brest head coach Julien Lachuer is without five players through injury. Brendan Chardonnet, Mamady Diambou, Kenny Lala, Noah Edjouma, and Romain Cagnon are all unavailable. Lachuer's projected XI is expected to feature Egil Selvik, Gautier Lloris, Luck Zogbe, Bradley Locko, Raphael Le Guen, Kamory Doumbia, Mama Balde, Pathe Mboup, Joris Chotard, Hugo Magnetti, and Ludovic Ajorque.

PSG have no reported injuries or suspensions heading into this fixture. Luis Enrique's projected XI is expected to line up with Matvey Safonov in goal, supported by Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, Achraf Hakimi, Fabian Ruiz, Joao Neves, Vitinha, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, and Maghnes Akliouche.

Form

Brest head into this match with a record of one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five games. Their most recent outing was a 1-2 victory away at Le Havre in Ligue 1, ending a run of back-to-back draws. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 2-2 with both Toulouse and Le Mans. Across five matches, Brest scored nine goals and conceded eight.

PSG's last five matches produced one win, two draws, and two losses. Their most recent result was the 6-1 Champions League win over Slovan Bratislava, but their last Ligue 1 outing ended in a 2-1 defeat at home to Monaco. They also drew 2-2 with both Lille and Rennes in the league. PSG scored eleven goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came on May 10, 2026, when PSG won 1-0 at home in Ligue 1. Across the last five encounters, PSG have dominated, winning four and drawing none, including a 7-0 Champions League victory in February 2025 and a 5-2 win in Brest that same month. Brest have yet to win any of the five most recent fixtures against PSG.

Standings

In Ligue 1, Brest currently sit seventh while Paris Saint-Germain are thirteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: