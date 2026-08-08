Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoBotafogo RJ
team-logoFluminense
Watch it on FanatizWatch it on Premiere
GOAL-e

Watch Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense
Botafogo RJ
Fluminense
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Botafogo RJ and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Serie A - Game Week 22

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Fluminense will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Botafogo vs Fluminense are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check which service is available in your region.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

Premiere

Premiere

Click here

Botafogo and Fluminense meet in a Rio derby that carries real weight in the Serie A table, with both clubs chasing points in the second half of the Brazilian season.

Botafogo arrive under interim coach Franclim Carvalho having put together a steady recent run in the league. Three wins from their last four Serie A outings suggest the club has stabilised after a turbulent period, and they will look to make home advantage count in this fixture.

Fluminense, managed by Luis Zubeldia, come into this match in contrasting form. They have not won any of their last five competitive games, drawing four and losing one, and their attacking output has been limited across that stretch.

The Carioca rivalry adds an extra edge to proceedings. These two clubs have met twice already in 2026, with Fluminense winning both encounters, which gives Botafogo added motivation to reverse that trend on their own patch.

With Fluminense sitting fourth in Serie A and Botafogo in eighth, the gap between the sides is meaningful but far from insurmountable. A win for the hosts would close the distance considerably.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Rio derby live, the TV channel options, live stream availability, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense lineups

4-2-3-1
Botafogo RJ crest
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
Formation
Fluminense crest
Fluminense
FLU
4-2-3-1
17Warleson13A. Telles5N. Ferraresi34G. Justino2Vitinho77L. Villalba10A. Montoro59K. Toledo6C. Medina8Danilo19A. Cabral1Fabio6Rene44Jemmes4Ignacio2S. Xavier16Nonato90K. Serna10Ganso30Y. Soteldo94Otavio19R. Castillo
Fluminense crest
Fluminense
FLU
4-2-3-1
Botafogo RJ

Starting XI

Fluminense

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Carvalho
  • L. Zubeldia

Botafogo are managed by Franclim Carvalho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI has not been released, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Fluminense head coach Luis Zubeldia also has no confirmed squad news published at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

BRJ

BRJ - Form

CAR
W1-3
BAH
L2-1
SAN
W2-1
VIT
D0-0
CRU
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
FLU

FLU - Form

BGT
D1-1
GRE
D1-1
BAH
D0-0
VAS
D0-0
VAS
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Botafogo have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Cruzeiro in Serie A on July 26, and they followed a goalless draw with Vitória by beating Santos FC 2-1 earlier in July. Three wins from four league games reflects a side that has found some consistency.

Fluminense have not won in any of their last five matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 cup loss to Vasco da Gama on August 6, while three of their four draws were goalless affairs. They drew 1-1 with Grêmio and 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A, scoring just three goals across all five fixtures.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Botafogo RJDrawFluminense
2
0
3
Serie A
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
1
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
FT
Carioca Taca Guanabara
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
1
FT
Serie A
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
2
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
0
FT
Serie A
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
2
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
0
FT
Carioca Taca Guanabara
Botafogo RJ badge
Botafogo RJ
BRJ
2
Fluminense badge
Fluminense
FLU
1
FT
4Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5


The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on February 12, 2026, when Fluminense beat Botafogo 1-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Fluminense have won three and Botafogo two, with Botafogo's victories coming in the April 2025 Serie A fixture and the January 2025 Carioca Taça Guanabara, both by a 2-0 and 2-1 scoreline respectively.

Standings

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2114523816+2247
W
L
W
W
W
2
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2011633718+1939
D
D
W
W
L
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2111462819+937
D
W
W
W
W
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
229853025+535
D
D
D
D
D
5
BahiaBahiaBAH
218852925+432
D
D
D
W
W
6
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
209472620+631
D
D
W
W
W
7
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
218673432+230
D
W
D
W
L
8
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
228682628-230
W
L
D
L
L
9
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
218672730-330
W
L
W
D
W
10
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
218582727029
D
W
D
W
L
11
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
217862220+229
D
D
W
W
W
12
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
217592625+126
L
D
L
L
D
13
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
217592231-926
L
L
D
W
L
14
GremioGremioGRE
216782427-325
W
D
L
L
W
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
206592327-423
W
D
W
L
W
16
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
205782933-422
D
L
W
L
L
17
InternacionalInternacionalINT
215792327-422
D
L
L
L
L
18
RemoRemoREM
2257102636-1022
D
L
W
L
W
19
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
205692331-821
D
L
L
L
L
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2117131942-2310
L
D
L
L
L
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation
Last updated 2026-08-09T00:01:53.000Z

In the current Serie A standings, Fluminense sit fourth while Botafogo are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google