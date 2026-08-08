Serie A - Game Week 22 8 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Botafogo RJ and Fluminense will kick-off at Aug 8, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Botafogo vs Fluminense are listed below. Fanatiz and Premiere both carry the match, so check which service is available in your region.

Botafogo and Fluminense meet in a Rio derby that carries real weight in the Serie A table, with both clubs chasing points in the second half of the Brazilian season.

Botafogo arrive under interim coach Franclim Carvalho having put together a steady recent run in the league. Three wins from their last four Serie A outings suggest the club has stabilised after a turbulent period, and they will look to make home advantage count in this fixture.

Fluminense, managed by Luis Zubeldia, come into this match in contrasting form. They have not won any of their last five competitive games, drawing four and losing one, and their attacking output has been limited across that stretch.

The Carioca rivalry adds an extra edge to proceedings. These two clubs have met twice already in 2026, with Fluminense winning both encounters, which gives Botafogo added motivation to reverse that trend on their own patch.

With Fluminense sitting fourth in Serie A and Botafogo in eighth, the gap between the sides is meaningful but far from insurmountable. A win for the hosts would close the distance considerably.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this Rio derby live, the TV channel options, live stream availability, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Botafogo are managed by Franclim Carvalho, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The projected XI has not been released, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Fluminense head coach Luis Zubeldia also has no confirmed squad news published at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Botafogo have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches, scoring seven goals and conceding four across that run. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win away at Cruzeiro in Serie A on July 26, and they followed a goalless draw with Vitória by beating Santos FC 2-1 earlier in July. Three wins from four league games reflects a side that has found some consistency.

Fluminense have not won in any of their last five matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent game ended in a 3-1 cup loss to Vasco da Gama on August 6, while three of their four draws were goalless affairs. They drew 1-1 with Grêmio and 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino in Serie A, scoring just three goals across all five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on February 12, 2026, when Fluminense beat Botafogo 1-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Fluminense have won three and Botafogo two, with Botafogo's victories coming in the April 2025 Serie A fixture and the January 2025 Carioca Taça Guanabara, both by a 2-0 and 2-1 scoreline respectively.

Standings

In the current Serie A standings, Fluminense sit fourth while Botafogo are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Botafogo RJ vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: