How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund will meet La Liga outfit Villarreal in a pre-season friendly at CASHPOINT Arena on Tuesday.

Last term, the Black and Yellow finished fifth in the Bundesliga with 63 points from 34 games in what was an underwhelming league campaign overshadowed by a remarkable run to the Champions League final, which they lost 2-0 to Real Madrid.

Then-manager Edin Terzic received criticism for his highly pragmatic and reactive play style, so it's little wonder that the former Dortmund player opted to quit the club at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Dortmund's new manager, Nuri Sahin, will be eager for his team to adapt to his tactical approach before the upcoming Bundesliga season kicks off, while Villarreal will be striving to reclaim a spot in European competition for the 2024-25 La Liga season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: Stadion Schnabelholz

The club-friendly match between Borussia Dortmund and Villarreal will be played at CASHPOINT Arena in Altach, Austria.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT on Tuesday, August 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Villarreal online - TV channels & live streams

The Preseason friendly match will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

Borussia Dortmund's fringe attacker Youssoufa Moukoko has been linked with a move to Villarreal this summer, and it will be intriguing to see whether the youthful striker is handed a start on Tuesday to impress possible suitors.

BVB defender Yannik Luhrs suffered an injury last time out and is doubtful for Tuesday's clash.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Meyer; Ryerson, Sule, Meiser, Rothe; Kamara, Nmecha; Adeyemi, Brandt, Bynoe-Gittens; Haller

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Sule, Coulibaly, Ryerson, Azhil, Benkara, Meiser, Jessen, Luhrs, Kabar Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Rothe, Watjen, Bynoe-Gittens, Roggow Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Duranville, Hettwer, Brunner

Villarreal team news

Striker Alexander Sorloth has joined Atlético Madrid and will not feature in the upcoming pre-season match.

In Sorloth's absence, Villarreal might consider deploying Denis Suarez and Arnaut Danjuma as a forward pairing. However, they will likely scour additional players in the remaining weeks of the transfer window to bolster their squad.

Villarreal possible XI: Conde; Femenia, Albiol, Navarro, Cardona; Pino, Comesana, Terrats, Parejo; Danjuma, Suarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Álvarez, Conde Defenders: Foyth, Bailly, Kambwala, Albiol, Pedraza, Cardona, Femenía, Altimira, Espigares, Navarro Midfielders: Akhomach, Gueye, Baena, Pino, Parejo, Suárez, Hassan, Comesaña, Trigueros, Terrats, Requena Forwards: Pépé, Moreno, Danjuma

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 22/07/22 Borussia Dortmund 0-2 Villareal Club Friendly

Useful links