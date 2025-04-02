How to watch today's Boise State Broncos vs Butler Bulldogs NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boise State vs Butler NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Boise State Broncos (25-10) will square off against the Butler Bulldogs (15-19) on Wednesday at the MGM Grand Arena in a quarterfinal showdown.

Butler edged out Utah in a nail-biting first-round victory on Monday, improving to 15-19 on the season. The Bulldogs wrapped up Big East play tied for eighth with a 6-14 conference record.

Boise State, meanwhile, kept its season alive with a dominant win over George Washington in the opening round. The Broncos, who finished 14-6 in the Mountain West, are riding momentum after pushing their record to 25-10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Boise State Broncos vs. the Butler Bulldogs NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Boise State Broncos vs Butler Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Broncos and the Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch Boise State Broncos vs Butler Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Broncos and the Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo, Sling

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Boise State Broncos team news & key performers

Boise State boasts several key contributors, including leading scorer Tyson Degenhart (18 PPG, 6 RPG) and Andrew Meadow (12.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG). Javan Buchanan chips in 9.1 points and 3.7 rebounds per contest, while O’Mar Stanley (7.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG) adds depth inside. Alvaro Cardenas orchestrates the offense, dishing out 6.9 assists per game to go along with his 11.5 points. Dylan Anderson, Emmanuel Ugbo, Julian Bowie, RJ Keene II, and Chris Lockett Jr. round out the Broncos’ rotation under head coach Leon Rice.

Butler Bulldogs news & key performers

Pierre Brooks II, who torched Boise State for 25 points last season—including 20 after halftime—was the hero again on Monday. He led Butler with 22 points against Utah, sealing the win with a clutch bucket in the final seconds. Freshman Evan Haywood made his first career start in that game, knocking down three first-half triples to finish with nine points.

