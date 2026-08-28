Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 28 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Boca Juniors and Lanus will kick-off at Aug 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Boca Juniors vs Lanus is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms carry Liga Profesional coverage and offer streaming access depending on your region. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Boca Juniors host Lanus in the Liga Profesional, with Rodolfo Arruabarrena's side looking to build on a mixed run of results at La Bombonera.

Boca come into this match having drawn three of their last five Liga Profesional games, most recently sharing the points with Racing Club in a 1-1 draw on August 24. Their Copa Sudamericana campaign has provided some relief, with back-to-back wins over Recoleta keeping their continental ambitions alive.

Lanus arrive in difficult shape. Mauricio Pellegrino's side have won just one of their last five matches across all competitions, and a 3-1 defeat to Independiente on August 17 underlined the defensive fragility that has plagued them in recent weeks.

In the standings, both clubs occupy eighth place in Clausura Group A, which gives this fixture added weight for either side looking to climb the table. Boca sit second in Apertura Group A, while Lanus are fifth, adding further context to the stakes involved.

Recent head-to-head history favours the hosts. Boca won 3-0 at Lanus's ground back in March 2026, and that result will be fresh in both dressing rooms.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Boca Juniors vs Lanus live.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Lanus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boca Juniors are managed by Rodolfo Arruabarrena, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Lanus head coach Mauricio Pellegrino is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and a projected XI has not yet been released. Further details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Boca Juniors have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Racing Club in the Liga Profesional on August 24. They also drew 1-1 with both Platense and Velez Sarsfield in the league, while their two Copa Sudamericana fixtures against Recoleta produced a 3-1 win and a 4-0 victory. Across those five games, Boca have scored eight goals and conceded four.

Lanus have managed one win from their last five, a 3-0 victory away at Talleres in the Liga Profesional on August 12. They have lost three of the remaining four, including a 3-1 home defeat to Independiente and a 1-0 loss to Instituto. Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw with Argentinos Juniors on August 25. Lanus have scored five goals and conceded six across that five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Boca Juniors won 3-0 at Lanus's Estadio Ciudad de Lanus in the Liga Profesional. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Boca have won two, Lanus have won two, and one match ended in a draw. The most recent encounter at La Bombonera, in May 2025, finished 0-0.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, Boca Juniors and Lanus are level on position, both sitting eighth. In the Apertura Group A standings, Boca are second while Lanus are fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Boca Juniors vs Lanus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: