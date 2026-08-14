Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 15 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Belgrano and Independiente Rivadavia will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Belgrano vs Independiente Rivadavia is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Belgrano host Independiente Rivadavia in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs occupying fourth place in Clausura Group B and looking to separate themselves from the pack.

Ricardo Zielinski's Belgrano come into this match on the back of a 2-0 win at Banfield, a result that snapped a brief dip in form after back-to-back dropped points against Argentinos Juniors and Tigre. That victory will have lifted spirits at the club ahead of a fixture that carries genuine table significance.

Independiente Rivadavia arrive with their own momentum. Alfredo Berti's side sit top of Apertura Group B and drew 0-0 with Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores midweek, a result that underlines their ability to compete at a higher level. Their Liga Profesional campaign has been steady, if not spectacular.

The two clubs have met regularly in recent seasons, and Rivadavia have the stronger recent record in this fixture. Belgrano will need to impose themselves at home if they are to change that narrative.

Both sides are level on position in the Clausura standings, meaning every point from here carries weight. A win for either club could open up a gap on their rivals in the group.

For TV channel options, live stream availability, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Belgrano vs Independiente Rivadavia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Belgrano head coach Ricardo Zielinski has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Independiente Rivadavia manager Alfredo Berti is similarly without confirmed squad information. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Belgrano have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win at Banfield on August 10, and they also beat Rosario Central 2-1 earlier in the run. A 0-1 defeat to Argentinos Juniors and a 0-0 draw with Tigre represent their only dropped points across the five matches. Belgrano have scored six goals and conceded four across that stretch.

Independiente Rivadavia have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores on August 11, while a 2-1 win over Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto on August 8 was their sharpest Liga Profesional display of the run. A 2-1 defeat to Sarmiento and a 0-0 draw with Atletico Tucuman also feature, giving them a record of four goals scored and three conceded across the five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Independiente Rivadavia hosted Belgrano in the Liga Profesional and Belgrano won 1-0. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 when Rivadavia were again at home in July 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Belgrano have won three and Independiente Rivadavia one, with one match ending level. Belgrano hold a clear advantage in this run of meetings.

Standings

In Clausura Group B, both Belgrano and Independiente Rivadavia sit fourth. In Apertura Group B, Independiente Rivadavia lead the table in first place, with Belgrano sitting fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Belgrano vs Independiente Rivadavia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: