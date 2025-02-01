How to watch today's Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Holstein Kiel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich resume Bundesliga duties on Saturday, aiming to preserve their six-point cushion at the summit of the table as they welcome Holstein Kiel to the Allianz Arena.

The reigning champions sit on 48 points and widened the gap over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen following a hard-fought 2-1 victory against Freiburg on January 25. Meanwhile, Holstein Kiel, who find themselves languishing in 17th place with just 12 points, managed to secure a 2-2 draw against Wolfsburg on January 24 but remain firmly in the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Holstein Kiel will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayern Munich vs Holstein Kiel kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Allianz Arena

The match will be played at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, February 1, with kick-off at 9:30 am ET/ 6:30 am PT for fans in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

On the injury front, Sacha Boey has returned to training after an ankle issue, while Hiroki Ito continues to recover from another procedure on his broken foot. Goalkeeper Daniel Peretz picked up a bruised kidney in training, and Alphonso Davies is nursing a muscle problem.

Joao Palhinha is closing in on a return; Konrad Laimer is available again after serving a suspension; but Leon Goretzka is sidelined with a thigh injury. Meanwhile, Eric Dier has been feeling under the weather.

Holstein Kiel team news

For Holstein Kiel, Colin Kleine-Bekel is working his way back from an ACL tear, while Patrick Erras is recovering from a concussion. Marvin Schulz is dealing with a muscle setback, and Alexander Bernhardsson faces a lengthy spell out with a patella injury.

Former Tottenham man Lewis Holtby returns from suspension, but Nicolai Remberg misses out after accumulating five yellow cards. Carl Johansson is also a doubt with a knee complaint.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCB Last 2 matches HSK 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Holstein Kiel 1 - 6 Bayern Munich

Holstein Kiel 2 - 2 Bayern Munich 6 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Useful links