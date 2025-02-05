How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Koln DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Koln, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Holders Bayer Leverkusen will be determined to steer clear of a giant-killing when they welcome FC Köln to the BayArena for a DFB-Pokal quarter-final showdown on Wednesday.

Xabi Alonso's men capitalized on Bayern Munich being reduced to 10 men in the round of 16 on December 3, edging past the Bundesliga champions 1-0 courtesy of a 69th-minute strike from Nathan Tella. Meanwhile, 2. Bundesliga outfit FC Köln secured their spot in the last eight with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Hertha Berlin on December 4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Koln online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the DFB-Pokal round of 16 game between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Koln will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange and ESPN 2.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bayer Leverkusen vs FC Koln kick-off time

The DFB-Pokal quarter-final game between Bayer Leverkusen and FC Koln will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, December 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen will likely be without Nathan Tella, who is recovering from a hip injury, making it improbable that he will feature. As a result, Jonas Hofmann and Amine Adli could step in to provide width on either side of Patrik Schick in attack.

On the injury front, Martin Terrier has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, while centre-back Jeanuel Belocian is also set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. With that in mind, Alonso may turn to a back three of Mario Hermoso, Nordi Mukiele, and Piero Hincapié.

In midfield, Robert Andrich could be drafted in to allow Granit Xhaka some much-needed rest, given that the Swiss international is now 32 years old. Exequiel Palacios is another option to feature in the center of the park.

FC Koln team news

On the other hand, FC Köln will have to navigate the tie without Jacob Steen Christensen and Mathias Olesen, both of whom are sidelined. This could see Dejan Ljubicic and Eric Martel deployed as a double pivot in midfield.

At the back, the absence of Luca Kilian might pave the way for a defensive trio of Timo Hübers, Joel Schmied, and Dominique Heintz.

Up front, Damion Downs and Steffen Tigges appear to be the most likely pairing, particularly as they linked up in attack against Eintracht Braunschweig on February 1. With Mark Uth and Tim Lemperle unavailable, Köln will be hoping their strike duo can deliver the goods.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links