+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logo
BayArena
team-logo
watch on paramount+
GOAL

How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueBayer Leverkusen vs Bayern MunichBayer LeverkusenBayern Munich

How to watch the Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bayer Leverkusen will have a difficult challenge on their host as they host Bayern Munich in the second leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 at the BayArena on Tuesday.

Harry Kane scored a brace in that game to secure a 3-0 win for the Bundesliga leaders. The hosts will need to play the game aggressively from the off to mount a miraculous comeback.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Final Stage
BayArena

The match will be played at the BayArena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the U.S.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Probable lineups

Bayer LeverkusenHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFCB
17
M. Kovar
3
P. Hincapie
13
Arthur
5
M. Hermoso
4
J. Tah
20
A. Grimaldo
25
E. Palacios
30
J. Frimpong
21
A. Adli
34
G. Xhaka
19
N. Tella
40
J. Urbig
27
K. Laimer
19
A. Davies
2
D. Upamecano
3
M. Kim
6
J. Kimmich
17
M. Olise
42
J. Musiala
8
L. Goretzka
11
K. Coman
9
H. Kane

4-2-3-1

FCBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Xabi Alonso

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Vincent Kompany

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen will be without defender Mukiele, who is serving a suspension, while Jeanuel Belocian has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Robert Andrich remains doubtful due to illness, and star forward Florian Wirtz is not expected to be available until early April.

Bayern Munich team news

Joshua Kimmich is a guaranteed starter and could once again be paired with Leon Goretzka in a double pivot.

In terms of injuries for Bayern, Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with a calf injury and is not anticipated to return until late March.

Form

B04
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

FCB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

B04

Last 5 matches

FCB

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement