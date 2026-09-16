LaLiga - Game Week 6 16 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Spotify Camp Nou

Today's game between Barcelona and Racing Santander will kick off at Sep 16, 2026, 3:30 PM.

Barcelona vs Racing Santander is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, ESPN+, and ESPN Select. Streaming and TV channel options are listed below.

Barcelona host Racing Santander at Spotify Camp Nou in LaLiga, looking to extend what has been a near-flawless start to the 2026/27 season.

Hansi Flick's side have won all five of their opening league fixtures, scoring 19 goals in the process. Their most recent outing, a 4-2 victory away at Levante, kept them three points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Lamine Yamal has been central to that momentum, converting from the penalty spot against Levante to continue a remarkable run of form. The 19-year-old has publicly declared himself a Ballon d'Or contender, naming himself and Kylian Mbappe as the two best players in the world right now.

Summer signing Anthony Gordon is yet to open his account in Spain but manager Flick has been vocal in his backing of the England winger, pointing to his tactical contributions as evidence of his value to the team. Gordon himself has warned opponents that Barcelona's attacking variety makes them nearly impossible to contain.

New arrival Rodri has offered a more measured outlook, stressing that the Champions League demands discipline over flair and that the squad still has work to do before it can be considered a finished product in Europe.

Racing Santander arrive in 10th place in the standings. They head into this fixture on the back of a narrow 2-1 win over Deportivo Alaves but have been inconsistent across their opening five matches, picking up two wins, one draw, and two defeats.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this LaLiga fixture live.

How to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hansi Flick names a projected XI of Joan Garcia, Xavi Espart, Gerard Martin, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Anthony Gordon. Roony Bardghji and Frenkie de Jong are both listed as injured and will play no part.

For the visitors, Jose Lopez is without Andres Martin and Simon Eriksson through injury, while Andre Almeida serves a suspension. Racing's projected starting lineup reads: Julen Agirrezabala, Jeanuel Belocian, Pablo Ramon, Alvaro Mantilla, Jorge Salinas, Ivan Martin, Sergio Canales, Pablo Garcia, Matteo Prati, Inigo Vicente, and Yassir Zabiri.

Form

Barcelona arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 win at Levante in LaLiga, and they also put five past Feyenoord in the Champions League and five past Valencia in the league. Across those five games, Flick's side have scored 21 goals and conceded just six. The run includes victories over Athletic Bilbao, Rayo Vallecano, Valencia, Feyenoord, and Levante.

Racing Santander have mixed form heading into this fixture, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five. They beat Deportivo Alaves 2-1 most recently but lost to Rayo Vallecano 3-2 and Getafe 1-0 in that same run. They drew 2-2 with Villarreal and beat Elche 3-2, scoring 10 goals and conceding nine across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the Copa del Rey in January 2026, when Barcelona won 2-0 away at Racing Santander. Prior to that, all four previous encounters in the dataset date back to the 2010/11 and 2011/12 LaLiga seasons, with Barcelona winning all four without conceding a single goal. Across all five recorded meetings, Barcelona have not lost once.

Standings

In LaLiga, Barcelona currently sit first, while Racing Santander are placed tenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Barcelona vs Racing Santander today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: