Liga Profesional - Game Week 7 30 Aug 2026 - 14:00

Today's game between Banfield and River Plate will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 2:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Banfield vs River Plate in the United States are listed below. Fanatiz and ViX are both carrying this Liga Profesional fixture.

Banfield host River Plate in the Liga Profesional, with Pedro Troglio's side looking to arrest a run of mixed results against one of Argentina's most recognisable clubs.

Banfield arrive into this fixture having won just two of their last five matches across all competitions. A defeat to Newell's Old Boys in their most recent league outing leaves them in need of a response on home soil.

River Plate come into this game under Eduardo Coudet carrying their own concerns. The visitors have not won in three matches, picking up two draws and a defeat since their last league victory, and their Copa Sudamericana campaign has added further fixture congestion to an already demanding stretch.

Coudet's side drew 2-2 with Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional on August 23, then suffered a Copa Sudamericana elimination against Santa Fe four days later. That continental exit will sting, and it raises questions about where River's focus now sits as they return to domestic duties.

Banfield will sense an opportunity. Playing at home against a side navigating a difficult patch, Troglio's team will look to build on their Copa Argentina win over CA Ferrocarril Midland and the league victory against Racing Club that preceded it.

The head-to-head record favours River heavily, with the Buenos Aires club winning three of the last five meetings and scoring freely in the process. Banfield will need to find a way to disrupt that pattern.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Banfield vs River Plate live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Banfield vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Banfield are managed by Pedro Troglio. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

River Plate head into this fixture under Eduardo Coudet. As with Banfield, no specific injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Form

Banfield have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 defeat to Newell's Old Boys in the Liga Profesional on August 23. The two victories came against CA Ferrocarril Midland in the Copa Argentina, finishing 2-2 on the day but recorded as a win, and a 1-0 away win over Racing Club on August 14. Banfield failed to score in two of those five fixtures and were beaten 2-0 by Belgrano earlier in the run.

River Plate have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a Copa Sudamericana elimination against Santa Fe on August 27, losing 1-1 on the day. The sole victory in that run came on August 16, a 2-0 win over Argentinos Juniors in the Liga Profesional. River drew 2-2 with Velez Sarsfield on August 23 and have scored in only two of their last five outings.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 26, 2026, when River Plate hosted Banfield in the Liga Profesional and won 3-1. Before that, River recorded an identical 3-1 victory over Banfield at home in November 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, River Plate have won three, with two draws and no victories for Banfield. The only fixture played at Banfield's ground in that run ended 1-4 to River in June 2023.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B standings, Banfield currently sit 11th while River Plate are 14th. In the Apertura Group B table, Banfield are 12th and River Plate occupy second place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Banfield vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: