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Serie A
team-logoBahia
team-logoRemo
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Watch Bahia vs Remo Serie A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Bahia vs Remo
Bahia
Remo
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Bahia and Remo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

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Serie A - Game Week 27

Today's game between Bahia and Remo will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Bahia vs Remo is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details on how to access each service are listed below.

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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Premiere

Premiere

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Bahia and Remo meet in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The hosts sit fifth in the table, pushing for a European place, while Remo occupy the relegation zone in 19th.

Rogerio Ceni's Bahia arrive in strong form, having won three of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing saw them beat Red Bull Bragantino 3-2 on the road, a result that underlined their credentials as genuine top-half contenders.

Remo, managed by Leo Conde, are in a difficult run. Three defeats in their last five games have deepened their relegation trouble, and they have not won any of their three most recent Serie A meetings with Bahia.

The head-to-head record this season has tilted firmly toward Remo in cup competition, but Bahia will draw confidence from the league context and home advantage.

Read on for full details on how to watch this Serie A match, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Bahia vs Remo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia vs Remo Probable lineups

Manager

  • R. Ceni

Bahia are managed by Rogerio Ceni. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and the probable starting lineup has not yet been announced. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Remo are led by Leo Conde. As with Bahia, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed, and the projected XI is yet to be released. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

BAH

BAH - Form

VAS
D0-0
CHA
D3-3
VIT
W0-2
INT
W3-2
BGT
W2-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
REM

REM - Form

CAM
D2-2
INT
D1-1
FLU
L2-1
COR
L2-3
FLA
L0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Bahia have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory at Red Bull Bragantino, and they also beat Internacional 3-2 and Vitoria 2-0 in that run. They scored 10 goals and conceded eight across those five games, showing both attacking output and some defensive vulnerability.

Remo have managed two draws and suffered three defeats in their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 loss to Flamengo, and they also lost 3-2 to Coritiba. Across the five games, they scored seven goals and conceded eight, with no wins recorded in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

BahiaDrawRemo
1
0
4
Cup
Remo badge
Remo
REM
2
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
1
FT
Cup
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
1
Remo badge
Remo
REM
3
FT
Serie A
Remo badge
Remo
REM
4
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
1
FT
Cup
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
4
Remo badge
Remo
REM
0
FT
Cup
Remo badge
Remo
REM
2
Bahia badge
Bahia
BAH
1
FT
8Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in a Cup fixture on May 14, 2026, when Remo won 2-1 at home. Across the last five recorded matches, Remo have won three and Bahia two, with Bahia scoring 10 goals and Remo 12 in those encounters. The sides also met in Serie A on March 22, 2026, with Remo winning 4-1 at home.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FlamengoFlamengoFLA
2717645322+3157
W
W
W
W
L
2
PalmeirasPalmeirasSEP
2716834721+2656
W
D
D
W
L
3
Athletico ParanaenseAthletico ParanaenseAPR
2713774131+1046
D
L
D
W
D
4
FluminenseFluminenseFLU
2712964135+645
L
W
D
W
W
5
BahiaBahiaBAH
26111054032+843
W
W
W
D
D
6
CruzeiroCruzeiroCRU
2712693939042
L
W
L
W
W
7
Atletico MGAtletico MGCAM
2611693531+439
W
L
W
D
W
8
CoritibaCoritibaCOR
2710893738-138
D
L
W
W
D
9
Red Bull BragantinoRed Bull BragantinoBGT
26106103229+336
D
L
L
W
D
10
Santos FCSantos FCSAN
269893939035
W
W
W
D
W
11
Sao PauloSao PauloSAP
2696113130+133
L
W
W
L
D
12
VitoriaVitoriaVIT
2796122739-1233
D
W
L
L
W
13
CorinthiansCorinthiansCOR
2788112829-132
L
L
L
L
L
14
Botafogo RJBotafogo RJBRJ
2688103841-332
D
D
L
L
L
15
MirassolMirassolMIR
2778123142-1129
D
W
L
D
D
16
GremioGremioGRE
2677122835-728
L
L
W
L
L
17
Vasco da GamaVasco da GamaVAS
2677122941-1228
W
L
W
L
L
18
InternacionalInternacionalINT
27610113035-528
W
L
L
D
D
19
RemoRemoREM
2658133043-1323
L
L
L
D
D
20
Chapecoense AFChapecoense AFCHA
2638152852-2417
L
W
L
W
D
Copa Libertadores
Copa Libertadores Qualification
Copa Sudamericana
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Bahia sit fifth while Remo are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Remo today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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