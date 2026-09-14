Serie A - Game Week 27 14 Sept 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Bahia and Remo will kick off at Sep 14, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Bahia vs Remo is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. Details on how to access each service are listed below.

Bahia and Remo meet in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The hosts sit fifth in the table, pushing for a European place, while Remo occupy the relegation zone in 19th.

Rogerio Ceni's Bahia arrive in strong form, having won three of their last five league matches. Their most recent outing saw them beat Red Bull Bragantino 3-2 on the road, a result that underlined their credentials as genuine top-half contenders.

Remo, managed by Leo Conde, are in a difficult run. Three defeats in their last five games have deepened their relegation trouble, and they have not won any of their three most recent Serie A meetings with Bahia.

The head-to-head record this season has tilted firmly toward Remo in cup competition, but Bahia will draw confidence from the league context and home advantage.

Read on for full details on how to watch this Serie A match, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Bahia vs Remo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia are managed by Rogerio Ceni. No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side at this stage, and the probable starting lineup has not yet been announced. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Remo are led by Leo Conde. As with Bahia, no injury or suspension data has been confirmed, and the projected XI is yet to be released. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

Bahia have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats across their last five Serie A matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory at Red Bull Bragantino, and they also beat Internacional 3-2 and Vitoria 2-0 in that run. They scored 10 goals and conceded eight across those five games, showing both attacking output and some defensive vulnerability.

Remo have managed two draws and suffered three defeats in their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-0 loss to Flamengo, and they also lost 3-2 to Coritiba. Across the five games, they scored seven goals and conceded eight, with no wins recorded in that period.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two clubs came in a Cup fixture on May 14, 2026, when Remo won 2-1 at home. Across the last five recorded matches, Remo have won three and Bahia two, with Bahia scoring 10 goals and Remo 12 in those encounters. The sides also met in Serie A on March 22, 2026, with Remo winning 4-1 at home.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Bahia sit fifth while Remo are 19th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Remo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: