Serie A - Game Week 25 30 Aug 2026 - 18:30

Today's game between Bahia and Internacional will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 6:30 PM.

Bahia vs Internacional is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bahia host Internacional in a Serie A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The two clubs arrive at this match separated by ten places in the table and divided by entirely contrasting ambitions.

Rogerio Ceni's Bahia sit sixth in Serie A and have been difficult to beat across recent weeks. Their unbeaten run of five league matches reflects a team with defensive structure, even if their inability to close out games has cost them points they could have taken.

Internacional are in a far more precarious position. Paulo Pezzolano's side sit 16th, deep in the relegation places, and the pressure has been building through a difficult August. Their draw with Atletico Mineiro last weekend was a point salvaged rather than a platform built.

For Internacional, the arithmetic is straightforward. They need wins, and they need them soon. A side of Bahia's quality and current form makes this a stern test for a club that has struggled to string results together.

Bahia's recent form has been characterised by draws rather than victories, but Ceni will know that a win at home against a side fighting relegation would consolidate their position in the top half and put real distance between themselves and the bottom of the table.

The head-to-head record between these clubs adds further context. These sides have met regularly across league and continental competition in recent months, and the results have been tight throughout.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Bahia vs Internacional live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Bahia vs Internacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Bahia manager Rogerio Ceni has no confirmed injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Internacional head coach Paulo Pezzolano is similarly without confirmed injury or suspension news, and no projected XI has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Form

Bahia have gone unbeaten across their last five Serie A matches, recording one win and four draws. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw with Chapecoense on August 16, and the run also includes goalless draws against Vasco da Gama and Fluminense. Earlier in the sequence, they drew 1-1 with Corinthians. Ceni's side have shown resilience across this stretch but have found it difficult to win matches outright.

Internacional have taken four draws and one defeat from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-0 Serie A draw with Atletico Mineiro on August 22, and before that they drew 1-1 with Remo in the league. The sole defeat in the run came against Corinthians in cup competition. Internacional have scored just two goals across their last five matches, which underlines the attacking problems Pezzolano must address.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 15, 2026, when Bahia won 1-0 away at Internacional. Before that, the clubs drew 2-2 when Internacional hosted Bahia in November 2025, and Bahia won 1-0 at home in October 2025. The sides also met twice in the Copa Libertadores in 2025, with Internacional winning 2-1 at home and the reverse fixture ending 1-1. Across the last five meetings, Bahia hold the stronger record with two wins, two draws, and one defeat.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Bahia sit sixth while Internacional are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bahia vs Internacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: