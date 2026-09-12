Serie A - Game Week 27 12 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Fluminense will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Atletico MG vs Fluminense is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Mineiro host Fluminense in a Serie A fixture that pits a side with recent momentum against one of the division's most consistent performers over the past month.

Fluminense arrive in strong shape. Marcao's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 victory over Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores on September 8 and a 1-0 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama two days earlier. Fourth in the table, they have managed a heavy fixture load across domestic and continental competition without losing their edge.

Atletico have hit a difficult patch at the worst possible time. Eduardo Dominguez's side have lost their last two matches, falling 2-0 to Santos in the Copa Sudamericana on September 9 and suffering the same scoreline against Sao Paulo in Serie A on September 5. Those back-to-back defeats have checked what had been a steady run of form.

The visitors' continental commitments continue to demand attention. Fluminense sit second in their Copa Libertadores group and have shown they can compete across multiple fronts without the results suffering. That depth and consistency make them a difficult opponent for a home side searching for a response.

Atletico remain eighth in Serie A, three places below their visitors. A home win would close the gap and ease the pressure that has built following consecutive losses, but Fluminense will not make that straightforward.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Fluminense live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Fluminense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed a probable starting XI for Atletico MG ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Marcao has also yet to name a projected lineup for Fluminense, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for the away side at this stage. Check back for the latest team news as it becomes available.

Form

Atletico MG have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana defeat to Santos on September 9, which followed a 2-0 Serie A loss to Sao Paulo on September 5. Earlier in the run, they beat Cruzeiro 2-1 in cup competition and Vitoria 2-1 in the league. Atletico scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Fluminense have won four and drawn one of their last five outings, with no defeats in that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Libertadores win over Club Atletico Platense on September 8, following a 1-0 Serie A victory over Vasco da Gama on September 6. A 3-3 draw with Athletico Paranaense is the only points dropped in that sequence. Fluminense scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 21, 2026, when Fluminense hosted Atletico MG and won 1-0. Before that, Fluminense beat Atletico 3-0 in a Serie A fixture in October 2025, also at home. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Fluminense hold the stronger record with three wins to Atletico's one, alongside one defeat, and the five matches have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Atletico MG sit eighth while Fluminense are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Fluminense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: