Serie A - Game Week 28 19 Sept 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Atletico MG and Chapecoense AF will kick off at Sep 19, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Atletico MG vs Chapecoense AF is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Mineiro host Chapecoense AF in a Serie A fixture that pits a side with renewed momentum against one fighting for its top-flight survival.

Eduardo Dominguez's side arrive into this match in improved shape. After back-to-back defeats to Santos and Sao Paulo earlier in September, Atletico have since beaten Fluminense 3-1 in the league and followed that with a 4-2 Copa Sudamericana win over Santos — a result that underlines their ability to perform when the pressure is on. They sit seventh in the Serie A table.

Chapecoense arrive in a far more precarious position. Lacerda's side are rooted to the foot of the division in 20th place, and their recent form offers little reassurance. A 1-2 loss to Internacional on September 12 continued a damaging run, and they have managed just two wins from their last five matches.

The visitors have shown they can produce results against established sides — a 1-0 win over Sao Paulo and a 1-2 victory at Corinthians demonstrate that — but their defensive record remains a concern, and they have conceded freely in recent weeks.

For Atletico, this is an opportunity to extend their recovery and put distance between themselves and the relegation zone. For Chapecoense, it is a chance to collect points against a side that has not been immune to inconsistency this season.

Three points for the home side would consolidate their position in the top half. For the visitors, any positive result would be a lifeline.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Atletico MG vs Chapecoense AF live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Atletico MG vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Eduardo Dominguez has not confirmed a projected XI for Atletico MG ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Lacerda has also yet to name a lineup for Chapecoense AF, with no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed for the away side at this stage. Further team news is expected in the build-up to kick-off.

Form

Atletico MG have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-2 Copa Sudamericana win over Santos on September 16, following a 3-1 Serie A victory over Fluminense on September 12. Earlier in the run, they suffered losses to Santos and Sao Paulo before a 2-1 cup win over Cruzeiro. Atletico scored eleven goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Chapecoense AF have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five Serie A outings. Their most recent result was a 1-2 loss to Internacional on September 12, which followed a 1-2 win at Corinthians on September 6. Earlier results include a 3-1 defeat to Gremio, a 1-0 win over Sao Paulo, and a 3-3 draw with Bahia. Chapecoense scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on April 2, 2026, when Chapecoense hosted Atletico MG and lost 0-4. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 in a Serie A fixture in October 2021, also at Chapecoense's ground. Across the last five recorded head-to-head meetings, Atletico MG hold the stronger record, with the five matches producing a combined 12 goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Atletico MG sit seventh while Chapecoense AF are placed 20th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Atletico MG vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: