How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders have put together a steady campaign so far and will be eyeing a second win in four outings when they host Atlanta United on Saturday. With ten wins from 23 MLS matches, Seattle currently sits comfortably in fourth place in the Western Conference.

They edged San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at home in their last match and will be eager to carry that momentum into this weekend as they gear up for the upcoming Leagues Cup.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United is desperate to stop the rot, having gone seven MLS games without tasting victory. Their most recent setback came in a 3-2 defeat to Charlotte FC, marking their fourth loss during this winless stretch.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Injuries haven't helped Atlanta's cause — they'll be without Ajani Fortune (foot), Stian Gregersen (thigh), and Josh Cohen, all sidelined for Saturday's clash.

Seattle Sounders FC team news

As for the Sounders, they'll miss the steady presence of veteran shot-stopper Stefan Frei, who is recovering from a head injury. Key contributors Paul Arriola and Joao Paulo also remain out with long-term knee issues.

