+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logo
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
team-logo
watch live on apple tv
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders FC
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United
Seattle Sounders FC

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Seattle Sounders have put together a steady campaign so far and will be eyeing a second win in four outings when they host Atlanta United on Saturday. With ten wins from 23 MLS matches, Seattle currently sits comfortably in fourth place in the Western Conference.

They edged San Jose Earthquakes 3-2 at home in their last match and will be eager to carry that momentum into this weekend as they gear up for the upcoming Leagues Cup.

Meanwhile, Atlanta United is desperate to stop the rot, having gone seven MLS games without tasting victory. Their most recent setback came in a 3-2 defeat to Charlotte FC, marking their fourth loss during this winless stretch.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders FC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US), the MLS match between Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Atlanta United vs Seattle Sounders FC kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer
Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Seattle Sounders FC will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Atlanta United team news

Injuries haven't helped Atlanta's cause — they'll be without Ajani Fortune (foot), Stian Gregersen (thigh), and Josh Cohen, all sidelined for Saturday's clash.

Seattle Sounders FC team news

As for the Sounders, they'll miss the steady presence of veteran shot-stopper Stefan Frei, who is recovering from a head injury. Key contributors Paul Arriola and Joao Paulo also remain out with long-term knee issues.

Form

ATL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

SEA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATL

Last 5 matches

SEA

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

7

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta