How to watch today's Atlanta United vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United will aim to end a four-match MLS winless skid when they welcome New York City FC to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The Five Stripes kicked off their 2025 season with a 3-2 win over CF Montreal, but maintaining consistency over 90 minutes has been a challenge. Their attack showed signs of life in a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati, yet closing out matches remains an issue—Atlanta has dropped five points from winning positions in their last two outings.

NYCFC, meanwhile, held their ground in a scoreless draw against Columbus, securing their first clean sheet of the season despite failing to register a single shot on target. Pascal Jansen’s side has yet to win away in MLS, extending their road drought to four matches dating back to last year. The Boys in Blue have also struggled offensively on the road, failing to score in three of their last four away fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atlanta United vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), MLS match between Atlanta United and NYCFC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atlanta United vs New York City FC kick-off time

The MLS match between Atlanta United and NYCFC will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Glendale.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Saturday, March 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atlanta United team news

Injury concerns linger for both sides. Jamal Thiare (quad), Edwin Mosquera (ankle), and Mateusz Klich (quad) were limited in Atlanta's last outing but could return. Several players, including Bartosz Slisz, Luis Abram, and Miguel Almiron, are expected back from international duty. Emmanuel Latte Lath leads the team with four goals, while an Alvas Powell own-goal salvaged a point last weekend.

New York City FC team news

For NYCFC, Andres Perea (hip), Malachi Jones, Tayvon Gray, and Nico Cavallo (leg injuries) were absent against Columbus. However, they should have top scorer Alonso Martínez back, along with Tomas Romero, Zidane Yanez, and Drew Baiera. Matt Freese starred in goal, making five saves for his first shutout of the year.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links