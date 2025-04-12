How to watch today's Atlanta United vs New England Revolution MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and New England Revolution, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United have endured a stop-start campaign thus far, but they'll view Saturday's home clash with the struggling New England Revolution as a golden opportunity to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Five Stripes currently occupy 10th place after seven outings, having posted a modest return of two wins, three draws, and a pair of defeats. Their most recent fixture ended in a 1-1 stalemate against FC Dallas, though there was a silver lining as midfielder Tristan Muyumba made a surprisingly swift recovery from injury to feature just a fortnight after being stretchered off against FC Cincinnati.

New England, meanwhile, are faring even worse. Caleb Porter's side sit 13th with just four points from six games. After edging New York Red Bulls 2-1 for their lone win of 2025, the Revs were quickly brought back down to earth with a 1-0 defeat at Cincinnati last weekend.

The match will be shown live on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling, Apple TV, Fox Deportes and FOX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Atlanta United vs New England Revolution kick-off time

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Glendale, on Saturday, April 12, with kick-off at 2:30 pm ET or 11:30 am PT for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta will still be without winger Edwin Mosquera, who remains sidelined with an ankle issue that's kept him out for five straight matches. Defenders Derrick Williams (hamstring) and Pedro Amador (muscle) are also unavailable, though Amador is edging closer to full fitness.

One bright spark for Gonzalo Pineda's side has been Miguel Almiron, who has either scored or assisted in his last three outings across club and international duty—a run of form that makes the Paraguayan a player to watch.

New England Revolution team news

As for New England, 24-year-old striker Leonardo Campana remains out with a hamstring injury suffered back in March, while defenders Wyatt Omsberg and Andrew Farrell will also miss out—the latter still yet to feature in 2025.

