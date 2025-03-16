How to watch today's Atlanta United vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Atlanta United and Inter Miami are set to lock horns once again at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, rekindling their rivalry from last season's MLS Cup Playoffs opening round.

Lionel Messi, who had been sidelined for three matches due to muscle fatigue, made his return in Thursday night's Concacaf Champions Cup second-leg tie against Cavalier FC. The Argentine maestro came off the bench early in the second half and sealed the deal with a late goal, securing a 2-0 victory on the night and a 4-0 aggregate triumph.

Atlanta are still searching for their first win under Ronny Deila, having played out a goalless stalemate with New York Red Bulls last weekend. However, there’s a boost on the horizon as striker Emmanuel Latte Lath looks to have cleared concussion protocol just in time for the contest.

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Atlanta United vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

The MLS match between Atlanta United and Inter Miami will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET on Sunday, March 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Emmanuel Latte Lath has taken part in full-team training for the past two days, signaling progress in his recovery. Pedro Amador made his return from injury last weekend, earning his first start at left-back against New York Red Bulls, while Mateusz Klich featured off the bench after missing the Charlotte match due to illness.

On the right side of defense, Brooks Lennon has finally rejoined first-team training following an extended layoff from shoulder surgery. However, given his long absence, he is more likely to make a substitute appearance as he gradually builds match fitness.

Veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan, who played a pivotal role in Atlanta's playoff upset over Miami last year, barely had to break a sweat last weekend, securing his first clean sheet of the season without making a single save.

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami, meanwhile, will be without suspended goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who saw red in the first half of last weekend's clash with Charlotte. Defensive concerns persist, with Marcelo Weigandt, Robert Taylor, and Fafa Picault all dealing with hamstring issues, while Maximiliano Falcon remains sidelined due to aquad strain.

Lionel Messi, who sat out Miami's last two MLS outings, made his return in Concacaf action, linking up with Luis Suarez to help secure a 2-0 victory over Cavalier. Tadeo Allende netted the decisive goal against Charlotte, with backup shot-stopper Rocco Rios Novo stepping up to preserve a clean sheet after Ustari's dismissal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

